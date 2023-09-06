Lisburn firm completes £10m smart tech contract at luxury London hotel ‘for the rich and famous’

A company in Lisburn has completed a contract worth more than £10m to provide smart technologies at a new luxury hotel in London.

OKTO Technologies created 30 new jobs after winning the deal to design, develop and install the features at The Peninsula London.

The hotel will open its doors in Belgravia in September and is the Hong Kong & Shanghai Hotel Group’s first property in London.

It has 206 bedrooms and suites, seven bars and restaurants and its own Rolls Royce chauffeur service for guests.

Read more Takeover of Charles Hurst owner Lookers plc approved by shareholders

The contract initially included the installation of IT, building management systems, lighting control, audio-visual and security in the 24 luxury apartments which are part of The Peninsula London development. OKTO also developed a concierge system for occupants and staff.

OKTO’s contract was then extended to include smart technologies and security installations for the hotel itself. It included the automation of 107 colossal exterior feature doors across the site, and providing a traffic management system for the five floor basement car park.

The company has also been engaged by individual apartment buyers to provide technology upgrades.

Philip Dowds, managing director of OKTO Technologies, said: “This is a significant coup for OKTO and solidifies our position as the premier provider of technology solutions for luxury properties and large-scale projects. It’s exciting to see The Peninsula London come to fruition and to know we’ve played a part in creating the ultimate luxury experience for those who stay and live there.”

Read more Boojum announces location of its 15th store

Construction work began on the hotel and apartment development six years ago. The prime has offers six underground storeys, bay windows overlooking Hyde Park Corner and the gardens of Buckingham Palace. Its rooftop view stretches from Canary Wharf to White City.

According to OKTO, the apartments will provide London ‘homes’ for some of the world’s top CEOs, international dignitaries, and celebrities.

Mr Dowds added: “The contract at The Peninsula London adds to our already extensive portfolio of world-renowned clients.

"Our turnover in 2022 exceeded our £10m target, and we’re set to exceed £15m in 2023. With job creation at the top of our agenda, we plan to grow further and faster in 2023 and beyond.”

OKTO Technologies is also working on two nearby properties for other clients – a new Ultra-Prime Private Members Club, and the largest private home in Belgravia.