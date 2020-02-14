Lisburn firm StormHarvester's new water system making a splash

Brian Moloney of StormHarvester with Dr Vicky Kell of Invest NI

A Lisburn tech start-up has developed a system to monitor water levels in drainage networks.

StormHarvester says its environmentally-friendly StormHarvester system reduces the mains water required by new buildings.

It also reduces the volume of sewage that overflows from drainage networks by using rainfall forecasts.

The system is being installed across the UK.

Economic development agency Invest NI has offered the company £121,000 of assistance towards research and development, as well as trade support. The system is being used by Hillsborough Castle and Gardens and a landmark property on London's Grosvenor Square.