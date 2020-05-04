Lisburn hand sanitiser firm helping to beat coronavirus

A Lisburn company has claimed the hand sanitisers it produces are the first in the UK and Ireland to be certified to kill the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Laboratory tests in England have shown Aktivora NI's plant-based products to be 99.9999% effective in killing coronavirus prompting a wave of multi-million pound orders from around the world.

Managing director David Good explained the certificate has been a "game changer" for the firm, which has been making the products long before the outbreak.

He said: "Since being tested and certified to kill Covid-19, our phones simply haven't stopped ringing and our problem now is meeting demand - but we're working quickly to address this."