Lisburn tech company aiming for 300% growth in next year is creating 80 new jobs

A technology company in Lisburn has said it’s creating 80 new jobs after winning contracts worth £25m in the high-end residential and hospitality sectors.

Okto Technologies, which specialises in smart building technologies, is recruiting for roles including software developers, design engineers, project managers, quantity surveyors and solution architects.

It already employs 100 people in operations in Northern Ireland, London and Dublin and said it’s aiming for “300% growth“ in the next 12 months.

The business has won a major contract to work on the Whiteley London building in Bayswater. It was built 130 years ago as London’s first department store and will now be turned into a residence with 139 luxury apartments and the UK’s first Six Senses luxury hotel and spa.

The Okto team will oversee technologies to control the environment of each home, including building management systems, IT, AV, lighting, heating and security.

Philip Dowds, owner and managing director of Okto, said the jobs were “fast-track career opportunities for those who want to drive change and take the development of smart building and wellness technologies to the next level”.