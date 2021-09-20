Lockdown grocery habits show slow shift

Shopping trends are returning to that of pre pandemic.

Northern Ireland shoppers have shunned their lockdown home cooking routines for more convenience items and restaurant dates.

That was the conclusion from retail analyst Kantar’s supermarket report for the 52 weeks leading up to September 5, 2021.

It revealed grocery sales dipped by 5% in the last 12 weeks as shoppers “nudged back to their pre-pandemic routines”.

It was goodbye to the banana bread and hello to convenience thanks to an easing of restrictions allowing people to enjoy meals out or have lunch at work canteens.

With many people returning to the office, less time at home has also impacted cook-from-scratch recipes leading to 4.7% fewer supermarket food purchases. However, NI’s hot temperatures in the summer saw chilled drinks sales rise.

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar said: “People aren’t cooking from scratch as much as they did last year, which maybe reflects life getting busier again. Consumers spent £4.7m less on home cooking staples in the latest 12 weeks. It seems like a lot of shoppers took the chance to get out the kitchen and enjoy Northern Ireland’s record-breaking temperatures this summer and the good weather saw sales of chilled drinks soar by 11.4%.”

Regardless of the change in cooking habits, the NI grocery market still grew by 2.6% in the past 52 weeks. Bigger shops during lockdown over that period (when an average of 3.7% more items entered baskets and trolleys) contributed to growth across all the major retailers.

Tesco is still NI’s largest grocer, with a 3.2% increase in sales.

The retailer, which has around 50 stores here, holds a 35.6% of the grocery market here, followed by Sainsbury’s which holds a 16.9% share and has 14 stores here.

Sainsbury’s food sales increased by just under 2%

Meanwhile, Asda, which has 17 NI stores, saw sales rise by 2.5% to take a 16% share of the market.

Lidl continued to fly high holding the title of fastest growing supermarket here.

The German supermarket chain, which has around 40 NI stores, holds a 6.8% share of the market.

Ms Healy said: “Consumers continue to respond well to Lidl’s offer and the grocer held on to its title as the fastest growing retailer, with sales up 12.2%. It benefited from shoppers visiting 14.2% more frequently than they did this time last year.”

Symbol groups, which include independent retailers Spar, VivoCentra and SuperValu were hit hardest over the past year, most likely due to fewer corner shop top-ups and more large grocery store shops.

The sector, which holds a 7.9% share of the take home grocery market, saw its sales dip by 6.8% compared to the same period last year however expenditure is still 8.6% higher than what it was pre-pandemic.

The data comes as retailers gear up to benefit from Stormont’s £145m High Street Voucher Scheme, which was launched last week.