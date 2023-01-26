London Night Czar visits Belfast to help review night time economy

London’s ‘Night Czar’ has met with range of local organisations in Belfast to help review the city’s night time economy.

Amy Lame has served as London’s first Night Czar since 2016 with her role involving working to champion the city's night-time economy.

She was previously the Mayor of the London Borough of Camden and also presents programmes on BBC 6 Music.

During her visit, she met with representatives from Belfast night-time economy partnership which includes Translink, Visit Belfast, Belfast City Council, Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Free the Night and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The groups discussed “the London experience” in order to determine “key learnings and recommendations to help enhance Belfast’s night-time experience and boost the evening economy”.

“I was delighted to come to Belfast to learn more about the city’s work to boost life at night and share our experiences," said Ms Lame.

“In London we are proud of our varied and bustling nightlife, and the 1.4m Londoners working evenings and nights across a variety of sectors.”

She added Belfast and London share similar “significant challenges” referencing the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis, and it was “important” to learn how different cities tackle these issues.

The Night Czar’s visit was welcomed by Green Party leader Mal O’Hara who said the discussion with Ms Lame was “valuable”.

“Today’s meeting with Amy Lamé has given us a valuable opportunity to learn more about building a night time economy,” he said.

"In Belfast, there are a number of challenges that we’ll need to address with our partners if our night time offer is to become thriving and diverse.

"We need to carefully balance the needs of our city centre residents and businesses, while maintaining a clean, green and safe city.”

SDLP Belfast city councillor Séamas de Faoite also welcomed the visit from Ms Lame, saying Northern Ireland's “night-time is forgotten about or ignored far too often.”

“I welcome the advice and expertise London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé has to offer Belfast about how to develop our night-time economy and how our public services operate between 6pm and 6am.

“The night-time is forgotten about or ignored far too often. We will be working with the council and relevant partners to broaden everyone’s understanding of what happens in Belfast at night - it’s not just about pubs, clubs and bars, but it’s about public services and facilities."

Ms Lame’s visit comes during calls for an increasing night life economy in Belfast.

In December, Belfast City Council called for Translink to make their late night buses across the city a permanent part of their timetables following the success of the scheme at Christmas.

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons said a lack of public transport options was “starting to have an impact on our economy with people staying away from the city”.

"The idea that we should all pile out at one time and be left with one mode of transport is having an inhibiting effect, especially on our cultural venues, and those smaller cultural venues,” he said, at meeting in December.