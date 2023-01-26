Londonderry’s Dr Leah Totton the third most successful winner of The Apprentice: report

Dr Leah Totton has been found to be the third-most successful winner of The Apprentice following research by CMC Markets

Londonderry’s Dr Leah Totton has been the third-most successful winner across 16 series so far of business reality TV competition The Apprentice, research has found.

UK financial services provider CMC Markets said net assets of £664,490 across Dr Totton’s cosmetic procedure clinic company had put her in third place.

In November, she revealed turnover in her business with Lord Sugar is up £1m over the last year.

The 34-year-old won season nine of the BBC show in 2013, earning £250,000 worth of investment from British billionaire in the process.

Opening her first non-surgical cosmetic clinic in central London in 2014, she now has three with a fourth also set to open next year. Dr Totton also gave birth to a baby girl last year.

Recruitment boss Ricky Martin is the most successful winner of The Apprentice, with his company, Hyper Recruitment Solutions, having net assets of £2.26m.

CMC Markets used the latest financial reports from Endole to discover the latest report of net assets in each of The Apprentice winners’ businesses, to determine which of them are the most successful.

Ricky won the eighth series of the show in 2012, and his company now has net assets of £2.26m, making him the most successful winner.

Series 7 winner Tom Pellereau is in second place, with his beauty business Stylideas’ net assets of £1.37m. Series 7 was the first to offer a £250,000 investment as the grand prize as up until then, winners had been given a job with Lord Sugar instead.

Alana Spencer’s business from series 12 ranks fourth. Ridiculously Rich by Alana, which specialises in handmade cakes and chocolates, detailed £494,740 in net assets in the company’s latest report.

The company with the fifth highest net assets is owned by series 10 winner Mark Wright, who started Climb Online, a digital marketing agency. Climb Online has £471,940 in net assets according to their latest report.

In sixth place is Carina Lepore from series 15 of The Apprentice. She runs a chain of bakeries called Dough Artisan Bakehouse in south-east London which most recently reported net assets of £260,300.

CMC Markets said: “As a new series of The Apprentice gets underway, it is interesting to look back at past winners and their businesses to see how Lord Sugar’s investment made a difference.

“Not only can the investment from Lord Sugar be transformative for many contestants’ business but the brand recognition from being featured on the show can also greatly increase the winner’s chances of successfully running their business, even many years after appearing on the series.”

Series 17 of The Apprentice is currently airing on BBC1.