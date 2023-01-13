Lord Empey calls for urgent reset after damning report on Invest NI

Lord Empey is disappointed at the lack of an Economy Minister to deal with problems at Invest NI

A former Enterprise Minister has called for an urgent reset of Invest NI’s leadership and business model after a damning review of the agency.

Instrumental in its establishment back in 2002, Lord Empey, a former UUP leader, has expressed his disappointment over the “extremely negative position” the organisation finds itself in.

His comments follow publication of a review led by Sir Michael Lyons on the performance of Invest NI and its implementation of the Government’s 10X economic strategy.

The independent panel report found the agency to be dysfunctional and disjointed in its leadership, operating too many programmes for too few clients, Belfast-centric and with limited impact on productivity.

“I don’t know how it was allowed to get to this point,” said Lord Empey. “I think it’s a shame that we don’t have devolution, because the minister should be on top of that right away.

“It’s unacceptable, unfair, there are huge amounts of money involved and people’s livelihoods, so I think it’s vitally important it’s addressed quickly.”

He also pointed a finger at the Department for the Economy, which commissioned the review but featured among its recommendations with the panel proposing it exert stronger governance and oversight, as well as better strategic and policy direction.

“Ministers have to take some responsibility because ministers appoint the board,” said Lord Empey. “If there were issues between the board and the senior executives, the minster should know that.”

Speaking from his own experience in the early years of Invest NI when he served as minister of Enterprise, Trade and Investment, Lord Empey said: “The minister or his department must have known or been aware of issues, because Northern Ireland is a small place.

“There wouldn’t be a week go by that you weren’t getting proposals and reports coming in or being asked to be a guest at events they were running. It’s a major spending item for the department so the idea you’re not on top of that is pretty hard to accept.”

With Invest NI created to replace three previous bodies, Ledu, the Industrial Development Board and the Industrial Research and Technology Unit, the idea was for it to be more flexible and nimble than its predecessors.

“We had always hoped that a new organisation could have broken away from the old way of doing things,” said Lord Empey. “What the organisation was asked to do by people like me 20 years ago when it was formed may well have been appropriate at that point, but business and the economy have moved on.”

He said the agency was still too conservative and risk adverse.

“We were more interested in helping somebody from America that we didn’t know, than we were in helping somebody 50 miles down the road,” he said.

Lord Empey also concurred with the issue around productivity highlighted in the review, identifying it as a UK-wide rather than NI-specific problem.

“Historically in government circles, there has been a bit of snobbishness over people who are following vocational education,” he said, whereas countries such as Germany prized their engineers.

For Invest NI, “it’s an extremely negative position to be in,” said Lord Empey. “I’m not saying people need to be thrown out, but I do think the minister should approach it on the basis nothing is off the table.”

Invest NI said this week: “We recognise the need to be a more outgoing and better partner with the wider NI public and private sector to deliver sustainable and inclusive economic growth throughout Northern Ireland.

“The board is committed to the transformative change needed for Invest NI to become a more efficient, agile and outcomes-focused organisation delivering an even greater impact throughout the economy. This change has already started.”

The Department for the Economy said it “acknowledges that the review presents challenges for DfE and is determined to act quickly on these.”