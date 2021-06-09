Lord Frost urges EU: Show some common sense over NI Protocol problems

Brexit minister urges bloc to develop solutions acceptable to both communities

Brexit minister Lord Frost is urging the EU to show "pragmatism and common sense" in resolving continuing differences over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ahead of talks in London today, Lord Frost said threats from Brussels of trade wars and legal action would not help people and businesses struggling with the "damaging impact" of the deal.

He said the "overriding priority" for both sides must be the preservation of the peace process. He also called on the EU to show the "flexibility" required to achieve results which "enjoy the confidence of all communities".

"Businesses in Great Britain are choosing not to sell their goods into Northern Ireland because of burdensome paperwork, medicine manufacturers are threatening to cut vital supplies, and chilled meats from British farmers destined for the Northern Ireland market are at risk of being banned entirely," he said.

"Further threats of legal action and trade retaliation from the EU won't make life any easier for the shopper in Strabane who can't buy their favourite product. Nor will it benefit the small business in Ballymena struggling to source produce from their supplier in Birmingham.

"What is needed is pragmatism and commonsense solutions to resolve the issues as they are before us. This work is important and it is ever more urgent.”

Controls on the movement of chilled food products from Great Britain are due to be introduced on July 1 as the grace period covering them ends.

In an article for the Daily Telegraph, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic warned against further grace periods, writing: “If the UK takes further unilateral action, the EU will not be shy in reacting swiftly, firmly and resolutely to ensure that the UK abides by its international law obligations.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice described the ongoing impasse as “bonkers” on Radio 4’s Today programme.

David Campbell, of the Loyalist Communities Council , which represents the views of the UDA and UVF, also hit out.

He said: “Maros Sefcovic needs to wind his neck in and stop threatening the Government and the people of Northern Ireland.”

He questioned when Mr Sefcovic would “finally get the message” that Northern Ireland would not tolerate a hard border in the Irish Sea.

But Taoiseach Micheal Martin called for calm. "There are issues that I think can be reduced in terms of UK goods going to Northern Ireland,” he said.

Business groups, meanwhile, urged the UK and EU to find “immediate solutions” to the trading problems.

“We cannot afford another missed opportunity,” said the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group, an umbrella group representing around 85% of local companies.

“We continue to hear that the EU and UK are committed to their assertion [that the protocol should have as little impact] as possible.

"It undoubtedly is having an impact and will increasingly do so as more stringent requirements come in October.”