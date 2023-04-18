Lord Rana on how Good Friday Agreement created business opportunities after the Troubles

In one of its most recent projects, Andras House plans to invest £10m in a project in Portrush, including at the former Londonderry Hotel on Main Street

Lord Rana has said the Good Friday Agreement freed business from the worries caused by the Troubles, including bombings and bomb scares. He tells the Belfast Telegraph that one of his properties was even bombed twice in the same day

The anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement has been a time of reflection for people in all walks of life in Northern Ireland.

For businesspeople, April 1998 ushered in a new era where they could operate unimpeded by bomb scares and bombings.

Instead an economic wasteland where battle-hardened journalists were the only frequent visitors, the accord gave business space to invest and eventually help transform Belfast into a tourist destination.

But Lord Diljit Rana (84), the founder of hotel and property business Andras House, also recalls life before the outbreak of The Troubles.

The business now has 10 hotels and tourist apartment blocks, most recently buying Coleraine’s Premier Inn Hotel.

Lord Rana had emigrated to England from India in 1963 before coming here three years later.

Talking to Business Telegraph from Punjab where a charitable trust to promote education bears his name, Lord Rana says: “In 1966 Belfast was a very peaceful place with no sign of any troubles and no indication of what was coming. So I bought one restaurant in Victoria Square where the shopping centre is now. That’s how how I started in Belfast.

“Within the subsequent four years, I acquired another four restaurants, so the business was doing very well. It was flourishing. The Belfast Telegraph did a full page spread on me because I was a new phenomenon in Northern Ireland.”

Sam’s Snack Bar, the first restaurant, was going so well that Lord Rana extended its opening hours.

“It then became very popular. Back then Belfast had so many dance halls and discos and when those businesses closed at about 1am, we were the only place they could get some food so they came to us.”

The Windsor Restaurant behind City Hall, Aldergate House on University Road and The Burlington on Dublin Road followed.

But things were to change almost overnight.

“They were all doing well until internment was declared in August 1971. Then all hell broke loose. There was bombing, shooting and damage — it all went into high gear after internment was declared.”

Lord Rana with then-Economy Minister Nigel Dodds in 2008, ahead of a trade mission to India

The Burlington was bombed in December that year. “The other ones just lost business because Belfast was like a ghost town after 6pm. There was hardly a sinner in the city centre. It was totally vacated so there were no customers.”

That left him in a quandary. “I was left totally penniless. I had a bank loan, a mortgage and a big house to keep in Marlborough Park Belfast but we somehow survived.”

He and his wife acquired a bomb-damaged shop in Queen’s Arcade in the city centre.

“I acquired the goodwill, fittings and fixtures for £500. Luckily my wife had saved some money and that came in useful. We fitted it out ourselves and opened it in August 1972. It was a difficult period in the city centre because every day there were bombs or bomb scares but we somehow struggled on.”

With other people nervous of the city centre, he was able to acquire three more shops and as he puts it, was soon “dabbling in property”.

“My bank manager was very understanding and lent me some more money and I bought four properties on Lisburn Road. I refurbished them and that gave me some rental income though not much, and some cash flow, even though there was no profit.”

He bought another large building on Great Victoria Street. “I bought that and converted the ground floor into Indian and Chinese restaurants which we rented to others.”

Those businesses benefited from the popularity of the nearby Grand Opera House.

“I tested the water for others. Along Great Victoria Street and Dublin Road there were so many restaurants it became known as the Golden Mile of Belfast, which I helped initiate.”

Despite the volatility of the time, he decided to build a hotel in the city centre in Blackstaff Square, which opened in 1990. The Belfast Plaza Hotel was the first new hotel to open in the city centre for 20 years.

“It was bombed many times. But like The Windmill Theatre in London during the Second World War, our motto was, ‘we never closed’.”

He says he was always prepared to speak out about the impact of the bombings. “I was a prominent businessman and president of the Chamber of Trade. As an outsider and an Indian, I was popular with the news media and did a lot of interviews talking positively, which the IRA didn’t like.

“They had bombed the hotel in November, December 1991, then bombed it again in June 1992, twice in a day.”

He recalls searching the property with security forces and making the chilling discovery of a device inside a plywood box under a black leather sofa. “Those were the times we lived in.”

While battling the effects of the Troubles on his business, he was involved behind the scenes in bringing warring factions together, beginning after the Anglo-Irish Agreement was signed in 1985.

“The unionist politicians felt very aggrieved and felt they were being sold out. Then Tom King came as Secretary of State. All over there were slogans and posters saying ‘Belfast says no to Anglo-Irish Agreement’. One day Tom King went to City Hall and he was jostled by the unionist politicians so he was quite shaken.”

He recalls an approach by Mr King’s adviser John McConnell. “He said, ‘Diljit, you should do something about it. Call Tom King and some of the unionist politicians for dinner at your home’.”

Lord Rana says he duly issued an invitation to his home for dinner. “There was a total confidentiality, nobody taking notes, nobody taking any pictures, so that dinner was successful and broke the ice between the unionists and British administration.”

The process continued, with Mr McConnell issuing Lord Rana with a list of potential guests from the republican and unionist sides, as well as businesspeople and civil servants.

“They were people who otherwise would not meet each other but in an Indian home over dinner it was a cordial time.”

His business grew accustomed to bombings and bomb scares but violence also crossed his own threshold.

“One night in about 1984 gunmen overtook my family and house. I was running a restaurant on Lisburn Road and when I got home after midnight they were holding my late wife Uma and our boys Rajesh and Romesh.

“It was terrifying but Uma was a real lady and kept talking to them and kept calm.

“Eventually they locked us all in a broom cupboard and took our car and whatever money and jewellery there was.

“You wouldn’t wish it on your worst enemy. What we tolerated in Belfast was unbelievable somehow we survived. But the question is now, what’s going to happen in future if the DUP keep boycotting any suggestion of a deal. That’s worrying.”

But he feels there was much to celebrate as a result of the Good Friday Agreement. “It was a great success and I still feel it’s a great success.

“What it felt like, I can only describe as if you are partially blind, but you learn to live with it and you’re coping with life.

“Then somebody does an operation on your eyes and your eyesight is restored. That was the difference before and after the Agreement.”

“Before the agreement and when I had the businesses in the city centre, you didn’t know when you’d close the shop or the restaurant, whether that building would still be there tomorrow or you would be there or not. We lived on day to day, not knowing what the future holds for us. There was bombings but also bomb scares but they did as much damage as the real bombing.

“In one month Belfast Plaza Hotel received 80 hoax calls.”

It’s now a different story. ”Now my company has 10 hotels in Northern Ireland. Before the Good Friday Agreement we had three. They were Belfast Plaza Hotel, Holiday Inn Express on University Street, which opened in 1996, and Renshaws on Botanic Avenue.

“After the Good Friday Agreement we opened others like the Belfast Crowne Plaza, the Holiday Inn at Hope Street and the Hampton by Hilton. We have recently acquired two other hotels, one in Coleraine and one in Portrush.

“For business, peace and stability is essential, and because of that, the economy in Northern Ireland flourished. Tourism particularly has flourished but people once thought I was mad building hotels in that situation where buildings were being blown up,.

“Now there are several hotels in Belfast, it’s a thriving tourist destination and a popular weekend destination.

“In 2019, we had about 5.3 million tourists coming to NI. For a small place like NI to have about three times its population coming from tourism is a great achievement.”

He’s proud to have received an OBE in 2020 for his contribution to economic regeneration and developing tourism.

Looking back, he says: “Belfast is a totally transformed place to how it was in 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

“So it’s a pity to see the present impasse between the DUP and Sinn Fein over the NI Protocol and Windsor Framework.”