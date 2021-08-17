Loughview Leisure Group acquire Templepatrick’s Hilton Hotel

Antrim-based Loughview Leisure Group, has taken over the 200-acre hotel and golf resort and has plans to rebrand the site to DoubleTree by Hilton, which will be the first of its kind in NI.

DoubleTree is one of the premier brands within the Hilton Collection.

Among Loughview’s other hospitality sites are Chimney Corner in Newtownabbey, the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus and Belfast’s Ten Square.

The company says the hotel and golf club at Hilton will remain open without disruption throughout the duration of the rebrand.

Stephen Carson, Loughview Leisure Group Director of Operations, said: “We’re very glad to have secured the acquisition of The Hilton Templepatrick given its strategic location and its reputation as one of the favoured destinations in the Northern Irish hotel and golf scene.

“We will continue to invest in the resort going forward and have exciting plans to reveal in the upcoming weeks.”

Christopher Kearney, Loughview Leisure Group Finance Director said: “We’re thrilled to add the Hilton Templepatrick resort to our current portfolio of hotels. DoubleTree by Hilton is one of the fastest growing brands within Hilton’s portfolio and we’re very excited to be the first of this franchise in Northern Ireland.”