Lovestruck shoppers and inflation boost Northern Ireland grocery sales

Shop prices are now 8.4% higher than they were a year ago, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index (photo credit: Julien Behal/PA Wire) — © PA

Shoppers spent an additional £6,3m on chocolate confectionary, chilled desserts, ready meals and cider this Valentine’s Day in Northern Ireland, a report has said.

Facing rising costs as grocery inflation remained high at 11.6% in February, many couples opted for the more affordable choice of celebrating the day at home, according to Kantar.

“Love may have been in the air but so too were cold and flus,” said Emer Healy, senior retail analyst. “Northern Irish shoppers have spent an additional £1m on cold treatments and cough liquids year on year.”

In supermarkets in Northern Ireland on Valentine’s Day, there was an extra £2.4m forked out for chocolate confectionary, £1.2m on chilled desserts, £1m on chilled ready meals and an additional £1.7m on cider – not a drink traditionally associated with romance.

With inflation a key driver, Northern Ireland grocery spend rose by +2.7% year on year in the 52 weeks to February 19.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Neil Johnston said household finances are likely to be strained further in the months ahead by a combination of elevated energy bills, mortgages rates, and hikes in domestic rates.

“Retailers have striven to support customers by expanding value ranges, fixing prices of some essential goods, and providing discounts for vulnerable groups,” he said. “However, the sheer weight of costs bearing down on the sector and its supply chain is proving difficult to absorb and unfortunately this is having to be passed on to customers.”

Kantar’s latest figures indicate Lidl was again the big winner in Northern Ireland, with its sales up +8.6% against Tesco at +1.7%, Sainsbury’s at +2.6% and Asda at +2.8%. Sales across all multiples rose by +3.1% but were outperformed by growth of +5.9% for symbol retailers such as SPAR, Centra and Nisa.

The latest figures indicate a bounce back for symbol groups, down by -12.4% over a two-year comparison as shoppers returned to supermarkets in the wake of the pandemic.

Other outlets such as butchers, bakers and farm shops also lost some of their lockdown trade, down by -15.7% over two years but reducing to a -4.5% drop year on year.

“The Northern Irish grocery market saw sales grow by 2.7% in the year to February 19 2023 with shoppers spending an additional £97.6m year on year,” said Ms Healy.

“Grocery inflation now stands at 11.6% for February, which means the average annual grocery bill is set to rise by £567 from £4,889 to £5,456 if consumers don’t make changes to their shopping habits.

“As food and drink prices continue to climb, with average prices up 7.8% compared to last year, shoppers look for ways to manage costs.

“Many are turning to cheaper alternatives such as retailer own label lines, where sales of value own label products are up 29% (£56.1m) compared to last year.

“Tesco maintains its position at the top of the table and is Northern Ireland’s largest grocer with a 35.7% share of the market as they welcomed an influx of new shoppers in store alongside more frequent trips which contributed an additional £69.4m to their overall performance.

“Lidl holds 7.4% market share and saw the strongest growth amongst all retailers up 8.6% year-on-year thanks to an influx of new shoppers and more frequent trips which contributed £22.3m to their overall performance.

“Sainsbury’s holds 16.9% share and saw a boost of new shoppers which contributed an additional £26.8m to their overall performance.

“Asda holds 16.3% of the market this period and new shoppers coupled with existing shoppers purchasing more often contributed an additional £15.7m to their overall performance.”