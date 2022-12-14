Lufthansa to launch NI’s only direct route to Germany in 2023

Lufthansa will run flights up to four times a week from Belfast in April

Germany’s flag carrier airline Lufthansa is set to run flights from George Best Belfast City Airport to Frankfurt up to four times a week from spring next year.

It marks the first time the German airline has entered the Northern Irish market and the flights will begin from April 23, 2023.

This will be Northern Ireland’s only direct air link to Germany.

Dr Frank Wagner, general manager sales, UK, Ireland and Iceland for Lufthansa Group, said: “We are excited to announce the addition of Belfast City Airport to Lufthansa’s global network with the inaugural flight to Frankfurt on 23rd April 2023.

“This new nonstop connection will bring Northern Ireland much closer to Frankfurt and to the heart of Western Europe. Connecting passengers will enjoy a convenient and full service connection beyond our hub to our vast network of over 200 destinations in summer 2023.”

Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport added: “Attracting an airline such as Lufthansa to Northern Ireland that will provide the only route from the region to Germany is a major win for, not only the airport, but the wider tourism and business industry.

“With Germany being the third-largest market for overseas tourism to the island of Ireland, there is a clear demand for direct connectivity.

“Frankfurt is an important city for commerce, culture, and tourism, and its airport is one of the busiest in Europe.

“As a base for Lufthansa, Frankfurt is a key destination in its network and gives passengers an attractive option for connecting flights to markets further afield.

“Lufthansa’s commitment to excellent customer service and great value makes it a superb fit for Belfast City Airport, and we look forward to welcoming passengers travelling to Frankfurt and beyond to the terminal.”

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland highlighted the potential benefits for tourism that may arise from the flights.

“Today’s announcement by Lufthansa is really good news for tourism to Northern Ireland in 2023,” he said.

“As an island destination, we know there’s a proven correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers, so this new flight will certainly help boost tourism business from Germany.

“Tourism Ireland is committed to working with Lufthansa, Belfast City Airport and our other key partners, to drive demand for this new flight, and all other services to Northern Ireland, and help maintain our vital network of routes and services.

“Germany is an important market for tourism to Northern Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed almost 65,000 German visitors, whose visits delivered almost £14 million for the economy.”

Flights to Frankfurt will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays by an Embraer aircraft and will offer both Business and Economy class services.

Fares start at £155 return and are on sale now.