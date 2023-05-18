Lurgan cowboy builder avoids jail over shoddy work that had to be demolished

A cowboy builder whose shoddy work left three home owners substantially out of pocket avoided an immediate jail term on Thursday

Lurgan trader Benjamin McCaughley received £67,500 from one householder in Bangor — but the work was so poor the new roof had to be replaced and consultants advised demolition of the rogue trader’s sunroom.

Passing sentence on the 34-year-old trader, Judge Geoffrey Miller KC told McCaughley: “You are, like the foundations of the building work you carried out, a man of straw.”

He said the builder was out of his depth in taking on the contracts and “effectively blackmailed his clients”.

The father-of-five, from Springhill Road, appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, where he was handed an 18-month sentence which was suspended for three years.

Despite initial denials, McCaughley pleaded guilty to six counts of engaging in a misleading commercial practice and five of recklessly engaging in commercial practice which contravenes professional diligence.

All the offences were committed on dates between November 2019 and July 2021 while he traded under the name ‘Regional Contractors.’

Following sentencing Alison Gilchrist of the Trading Standards Service (TSS) said: “This is an extreme example of a trader carrying out substandard work and misleading his victims as to the level of service to expect from him.

“He has left each of his victims in these cases with inferior work which is going to take thousands of pounds to rectify.”

The cases involved customers in Bangor, Jordanstown and Holywood.

In all three cases, McCaughley offered a 10-year guarantee and initially said he would only take payment when the work was completed.

But all three homeowners experienced demands for money upfront and were left with jobs that were incomplete or in need or reconstruction due to a poor standard of work.

Judge Miller revealed some of the work undertaken by McCaughley was so “incompetent” it required “demolition and starting again from scratch.”

The TSS said in a statement: “The job in Bangor involved the construction of a new garage and sunroom and later, on Mr McCaughley’s advice to deal with a leaking roof, the replacement of the roof to the property. In total, Mr McCaughley received £67,500 from the householder.

“However, the standard of the work was so poor that the new roof had to be replaced at a further cost of £14,000 and an independent report commissioned by the TSS concluded that the sunroom required so much remedial work that its demolition may be the most economic alternative.”

TSS said McCaughley was paid £10,000 for the work he did for a customer in Jordanstown, which included the building of a retaining wall and some paving and resurfacing of a driveway.

The concerned householder commissioned her own report from a chartered civil and structural engineer who concluded the retaining wall was unsafe and recommended its destruction and the building of a new retaining wall

TSS said Mr McCaughley’s final victim in Holywood paid him £6,000 to lay a patio and build some steps and a retaining wall. Having been paid £6,000 Mr McCaughley then told the householder that he could not complete all the work for the price he had quoted and left the job unfinished.

The TSS commissioned a report on the work, which concluded that the foundations and structure of the retaining wall were inadequate, possibly leading to structural failure.

In court Judge Miller said : “As a result (of incompetent work), the three complainants not only have had to endure the discomfort and stress of living in an unfinished building site but are thousands of pounds worse off.”

Revealing McCaughley started working in the building trade aged 14, the Judge said he was “totally out of his depth in taking on these contracts” and “effectively blackmailed his clients”.

Defence barrister Michael Ward indicated McCaughley's remorse and said his client has now confined his work solely to landscaping and was an industrious man who provided for his family.

Judge Miller said: “Whatever hope there is of meaningful compensation being made in this case is dependent on your ability to work.”

McCaughley was also ordered to pay £6,000 compensation and was banned from holding a directorship position with a company for three years.