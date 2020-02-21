Lurgan firm Lough Neagh Distillers to supply spirits in USA

From left, Lough Neagh Distillers’ managing director Max Hayes, spirits portfolio director Sorcha Mulholland and founder and owner Vernon Fox

Northern Ireland's newest artisan distillery has secured a six-figure deal to supply craft whiskey and gin in America.

Lough Neagh Distillers will supply more than 100 retail outlets in Pennsylvania, one of the largest US states.

It was set up 15 months ago by Lurgan-born entrepreneur Vernon Fox and is built around the myths, folklore and heritage associated with Lough Neagh.

It hopes to begin distilling on-site at its own craft brewery and distillery in Lurgan in July.

The company's first products go on sale in the US in May.