Luxury activewear brand to open its first Northern Ireland store in Victoria Square

A luxury activewear and lifestyle brand is set to open a store in Belfast’s Victoria Square.

The Sweaty Betty store is due to open in late October and will occupy a 2,056 square foot unit on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

It will feature Sweaty Betty’s extensive range which includes leggings, outerwear, underwear and accessories.

Caroline Scott, Sweaty Betty’s senior vice president of global retail, said it was “exciting to open our debut store within Northern Ireland”, adding that it was a “key location for the business”.

“Belfast provides us with a brand-new audience to encourage and empower women through fitness and beyond,” she said.

Ms Scott said the brand was “looking forward to working with the team at Victoria Square on making this location a real success story for Belfast and the Northern Ireland community”.

Sweaty Betty was founded in London’s Notting Hill in 1998 by Tamara and Simon Hill-Norton. The aim of the company was to provide stylish activewear for women. It quickly became a global brand, and has been popular with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry.

It was bought by US-based company Wolverine Worldwide for £294.4m in 2021.

Victoria Square now has over 80 UK and international retail brands such as Frasers, Apple and Tommy Hilfiger. The centre attracts an annual footfall of around £11.5 million.