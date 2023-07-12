MacBlair owner Grafton Group reports revenue growth in first half of 2023

Building materials firm Grafton Group, which owns MacBlair in Northern Ireland, recorded an increase in sales in the first half of the year despite “challenging market conditions”

The company, which owns the MacBlair brand in Northern Ireland, recorded revenue growth of 3.2% for the period from January 1 to June 30.

Sales rose to £1.19bn in the first half of 2023, up from £1.15bn reported in the first six months of last year.

In a trading update, the company said the MacBlair business completed two single branch bolt-on acquisitions during the six period.

It reported that 60% of its overall revenue came from Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland.

There was a slight decline in first half volumes in the group’s distribution businesses in Ireland, the UK and Finland following the impact of rising interest rates.

Lower volumes and sharp declines in the price of timber and steel also contributed to margin pressure in these businesses in the UK and Ireland due to a more competitive market.

Grafton Group said the Chadwicks business in the Irish market saw demand drop for materials supplied for housing repairs, maintenance and improvement (RMI), as well as those required for the construction of single homes.

The company’s retail, home and garden business in Ireland performed strongly, according to the group. Woodie's recorded “good levels of demand” for seasonal products in the second quarter, a period of fine weather in Ireland.

The group said it would make no changes to its full year operating profit guidance at this stage based on current trading conditions.

However, it said it would continue to monitor the “heightened macroeconomic uncertainty” and the risks to the residential RMI and new build markets following a series of interest rate hikes.

In May, the company commenced a buyback programme of up to £50m to be completed by the end of the year. At present, Grafton Group has completed £22.8m of this programme.

Chief executive Eric Born said: "Grafton achieved a resilient first half trading performance against the backdrop of challenging market conditions and a strong prior year comparator.”

Mr Born, who was appointed as head of the group last October added that the business was remaining “mindful of the potential impact of the macro-economic environment on trading.”

“Our management teams’ focus in the second half will be on supporting customers in our market leading businesses, tightly managing the cost base and responding quickly to evolving trading conditions,” he added.