Magic number: Spar opens 300th store 

New jobs: Andy Davis and Graham Johnson at their Coagh store with Henderson Group joint managing director Martin Agnew and chairman John Agnew. The new store will employ 26 new staff

Retailer Spar has announced the opening of its 300th store with the creation of 24 new jobs.

Spar, the convenience brand operated by Henderson Group, opened the new store in Co Tyrone last week and has plans to open another 13 this year. Spar is also marking its 60th anniversary in NI this year.

Coagh in Co Tyrone is its fifth new shop in 2021 and an investment of nearly £0.5m by operators Andy Davis and Graham Johnston of SPAR 77 Retail.

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, said: “Spar has brought countless opportunities for entrepreneurs, independent retailers and local suppliers since it arrived in the 60s, and no more so than in recent years.

"The concept has evolved and developed as consumer shopping behaviour and demands have changed,” he added.

The new store will also feature The Green Deli as well as a Mauds Ice Cream counter. Mr Davis said: “We have built our own network of Spar stores across NI, employing over 140 people across six sites.

“We are passionate about bringing an amazing shopping experience made for those local communities and developing careers within our retail industry.”