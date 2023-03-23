Magners owner C&C Group expects profits to have doubled in last year

Magners is among the leading brands of C&C Group, which has forecast a doubling of profits in its latest trading statement

The Irish owner of leading drinks brands Tennent’s and Magners is expecting its operating profits to have doubled to €84m (£74m) in the year to the end of February 2023.

C&C Group, which is listed on the Irish stock market and is the parent company of Tennent’s NI, issued the forecast in a trading update this morning. It is due to publish its financial results in May.

Net revenues for the year are expected to hit €1.7bn, a year-on-year increase of 18% against a volume sales lift of only 4%.

The profits boost comes as soaring drinks prices pushed inflation in restaurants and cafes up from 9.4% in January to 11.4% last month, according to the UK Office for National Statistics.

Analysts had expected C&C’s profits to be even higher, with the increase said to be dampened by market challenges and investment.

“This outcome reflects a number of factors, including the previously noted softer than expected Christmas trading and the impact of the various strikes in the UK,” said the firm in its trading statement.

“In February, the group commenced a significant technology project in our GB operations, a key step in the digital transformation and optimisation of the business.

“The implementation phase of the project is taking longer than originally envisaged, with some consequent impact on service and profitability, however, encouragingly service levels have largely returned to normal levels.

“Despite a challenging trading backdrop, we are pleased with the performance of our core brands, Bulmers and Tennent’s, which in the latest MAT volume data are both continuing to grow category share.”

C&C expects to recommence dividend payments to shareholders on the back of its improved balance sheet.

Net debt has been cut to approximately €150m and a leverage multiple of 1.3x, compared with €271m and 3.4x at the end of its previous financial year.

C&C manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland, with its other brands including Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig.

It owns brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in Co Tipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.

A leading distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors, C&C operates through the Matthew Clark, Bibendum, Tennent’s and Bulmers Ireland brands. Tennent’s NI is headquartered in Culcavy, Co Down.