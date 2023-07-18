M&S food to be stocked in four SuperValu and Centra shops here

M&S food products will be stocked at four Centra and SuperValu stores, including SuperValu in Portstewart

Marks & Spencer food products are to be sold at some Centra and SuperValu shops in Northern Ireland, the companies have announced.

As part of a trial partnership, M&S items such as sandwiches, salads, dine-in options and Percy Pig sweets will be stocked in two SuperValu and two Centra stores.

All four locations — SuperValu Portstewart, SuperValu Lisburn, Centra Mallusk and Centra Foxes Glen on Stewartstown Road — will also have an M&S in-store bakery.

Trevor Magill, managing director of Musgrave Northern Ireland, which owns Centra, SuperValu and Mace, said: “At Musgrave, we are always looking for new ways to enhance our offer for both our shoppers and our retail partners.

“Alongside our own extensive and high-quality product range in both SuperValu and Centra, this trial partnership with M&S Food allows us to continue delivering a really compelling offering to our customers and fully supports our ambition of being number one in the convenience retail market.”

David Phillpot, franchise trading director, M&S added: “We constantly review how to make our trusted-value product range available to more customers and we’re very pleased to be taking part in this trial partnership with Musgrave Northern Ireland.

“Offering many of our store favourites, whether you’re looking to grab a quick snack or be inspired for your weekly shop, we look forward to seeing how Northern Irish shoppers respond to this new approach.”

SuperValu and Centra have 141 stores across Northern Ireland selling its own brands such as Frank & Honest Coffee, Moo’d Ice-Cream, the Happy Pear and SimpliDish.

.M&S now has 22 stores across Northern Ireland employing 2,400 people.