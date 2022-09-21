M&S outlines £15m plan to help colleagues through cost of living crisis

Food giant M&S has set out a £15m package it says is aimed at supporting colleagues through the cost of living crisis.

It comes as part of an autumn pay review which will see hourly pay increase from £10 to a minimum at £10.20.

The move will affect over 40,000 workers, a spokesperson said.

The supermarket in April bumped pay from £9.50 to £10, a move it said remains ahead of both the national and real living wage.

Combined, it represents an annual uplift of 7.4% and means a full-time customer assistant will earn over £100 more each month compared to October 2021.

In addition, the multi-national retailer will also provide its 4500 salaried colleagues at pre-management levels in its stores and support centres with a one-off £250 voucher to spend at M&S.

Base pay for colleagues is supplemented by a 20% M&S discount, a pension commitment and colleague share save scheme.

Stuart Machin, Chief Executive at Marks & Spencer said: “Whether you’re running a home or running a business, everyone across the country is feeling the pressure of rising costs.

“We want to do what we can to help ease some of that strain; that's why we have invested in price to deliver better value for our customers and, why we are investing in our colleague base pay for the second time this year.

“Our colleagues are our biggest asset, and we want to ensure they are fully supported and rewarded for the remarkable contribution they make to M&S.”

Graham Bennett, Chair of the National Business Involvement Group added: “Cost of living is the most talked about issue amongst our colleagues and we very much welcome the package of support from M&S.

“We are pleased our leadership team has listened to colleagues and responded, and we will continue to work closely with them as we head into what is the busiest time of year for retail.”

M&S has used its colleague listening schemes, such as Straight to Stuart, and feedback from colleague representatives in its Business Involvement Group (BIG) to help shape the update to benefits to ensure it reflects the needs of colleagues.

The company said it already provides all-year round free everyday food items and refreshments to store colleagues.

This month, M&S has also introduced free sanitary products to colleagues across all stores and sites.

All M&S colleagues can take part in free financial planning workshops and have access to free online planning tools and information on its wellbeing hub as well as health and wellbeing benefits such as access to a Virtual GP service, health check screenings and free eye tests.

Over the last three years, the company said it has invested over £100m in price to strengthen the value of its food for customers.

For colleagues, as well as 20% off its food, M&S will provide affordable meal planning advice designed by its in-house nutritionist, to help them make nutritious healthy choices on a budget.