M&S to open new Coleraine foodhall in £2.5m investment creating 70 jobs

Marks & Spencer is planning to open a new food store in a retail park in Coleraine as part of a £2.5m investment which will create 70 jobs.

The plans involve a new 17,100 sq ft M&S Foodhall, with over 5,000 food and drink products, at Riverside Retail Park.

Philip Conlon, head of region for M&S in NI, said: “We are always thinking about how we can deliver great service for our customers.

"We believe that Riverside Retail Park is the ideal location to open a new M&S Foodhall to serve not only the Coleraine area, but the entire North Coast.

"The new Foodhall will provide customers with a bigger and better shopping experience, as well as convenient and accessible car parking.”

The retailer currently employs 2,800 full and part-time employees in Northern Ireland across 21 stores.

A spokesperson for Riverside Retail Park said, “This will be a significant investment in Coleraine of £2.5 million - creating 40 jobs during the construction phase and supporting a further 70 full time and part time jobs when the store is opened and operational.

“Given the economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19 and by Brexit we believe this investment represents a real vote of confidence in Coleraine.”