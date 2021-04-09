Mannok revenue down slightly to £202m

Mannok, the firm formerly known as Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), has reported revenue of €233m (£202m) for last year.

The building products and packaging company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew by 17% to €31.1m (£27m).

Some customer projects were delayed by the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue was down slightly from €234m to €233m, but there were sales and margins increases for cement and packaging.

There was investment of €6.7m (£5.8m), bringing the total investment since the acquisition of the businesses in December 2014 to €66m (£57m).

Mannok chief executive Liam McCaffrey said: "The safety and welfare of our staff and their families has been, and remains, of paramount importance through the pandemic.

"As an organisation with operations on both sides of the border, we are enormously grateful for the support and commitment of our 800-plus colleagues in helping to navigate the twin challenges of Covid-19 and the Brexit transition.

"Post the initial lockdown, trading recovered strongly in the second half of the year, supported by approximately €66m of investment over the past six years.

"While the business has experienced some impact on trading activities over recent months, with a number of customer projects being delayed as a result of Covid-19, underlying demand has remained strong.

"Given our ongoing exposure to the food and construction sectors, the very positive response to our rebranding and the potential tailwind of a vaccine-driven economic recovery, the outlook for 2021 is positive."

Chief financial officer Dara O’Reilly added: "Through timely adjustment to our manufacturing levels during the initial lockdown, we succeeded in managing our cost base and resource allocation whilst ensuring seamless supplies to essential industries.

"We continue to monitor our markets very closely, as well as the supply of key input materials for our insulation and packaging businesses in particular.

"Notwithstanding a positive outlook and good demand, we are expecting some margin compression as a result of inflationary cost pressures in 2021."

The company’s key activities are the manufacture of cement, concrete, insulation and packaging products for the food sector.

All its products are recyclable and its sustainability strategy focuses on carbon reduction.

Five of its directors are living under Garda protection following a five-year campaign of intimidation that culminated in the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney, one of the company’s executives, in 2019.

Sean Quinn, the founder of the Quinn empire and once Ireland’s richest man, strongly denied having anything to do with the attack or intimidation.

QIH was broken up after Mr Quinn fell intro bankruptcy by investing in the since collapsed Anglo Irish Bank.

His former firm, which has 830 staff in Fermanagh and Cavan, was renamed Mannok in September last year and is now owned by US hedge funds and a consortium of businesspeople.

It said the rebranding marked the culmination of six years of investment that had enabled sales and employment to grow by 44% and 25% respectively, but Mr Quinn described the decision as "hard to believe".