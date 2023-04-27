Manufacturing NI boss says time to ‘grasp opportunity’ of Windsor Framework

The Windsor Framework is a unique economic opportunity which must be grasped, a manufacturing boss has said.

Stephen Kelly, the head of Manufacturing NI, said that if properly managed, the new deal between the UK and EU could bring prosperity and economic growth across NI.

He was speaking at the launch of Manufacturing Month at Hinch Distillery in Carryduff, Co Down.

The event marks May as a month of celebration for the companies, workers and leaders contributing to the prowess of manufacturing here.

It includes webinars, an Anchor High leadership summit and the Manufacturing Hall of Fame dinner in the Guildhall in Derry on May 31.

The launch event, entitled Welcome to the World’s Most Exciting Economic Zone? was focused on trade and investment explored the potential offered by the Windsor Framework.

It also discussed Northern Ireland’s economic transformation since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Mr Kelly said: “In recent weeks we have had Prime Ministers and Presidents travel to Northern Ireland, accompanied by the world’s media, promoting the globally unique trade and investment opportunity which the Windsor Framework secures.

“We all share an ambition to make this a prosperous place and more prosperous people, so it is crucial that our political, policy and business leaders take this opportunity and fully maximise the benefits of dual-market access.

"Our manufacturers are already proving that this opportunity is real by securing record exports, driving prosperity and economic growth for our businesses, our workforce, and for communities across in Northern Ireland.

“This Manufacturing Month, we are demonstrating the unique role that our manufacturers perform in solving problems for customers across the globe whilst delivering more and better jobs in every city, town and townland here at home.”

Gareth Hagan, CEO of inward investment advisors OCO Global, which supported the event, said it was “undeniable” that the Good Friday Agreement had brought investment and more jobs.

"Dual-market access is the next piece of the puzzle for Northern Ireland. If we can successfully maximise this unique position we find ourselves in, the evidence is there that says we can grow our economy by up to 50%, create over 30,000 new jobs, and welcome millions more visitors every year.

"Our manufacturing and engineering sector is one of the most likely to benefit from this dual-market access also, trading their goods all around the globe and attracting new foreign investment.

"We were delighted to support today’s event and set the scene for the month ahead, providing a positive and optimistic view of the potential benefits of the new Windsor Framework.”