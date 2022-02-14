Manufacturing orders in NI at their highest level for seven months, report reveals

New year off to a good start as private sector shakes off slowdown

Northern Ireland’s economy shook off the challenges of the Omicron variant in January with manufacturing enjoying a seven-year peak in demand, a report has said.

Today’s Ulster Bank purchasing managers index (PMI) said there had been a positive start to 2022, with orders on the up and output accelerating.

Confidence was also growing as hopes grew that the pandemic was starting to ease, along with supply chain pressures.

However, the pace of hiring did slow down as competition continued for staff. And while price increases had eased, they were still a challenge for companies.

Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank chief economist, said: “Northern Ireland’s private sector has shaken off the Omicron induced slowdown seen in December and has started 2022 on a positive note.

"In January, growth in business activity accelerated to a seven-month high, while new orders rose for the first time in five months.

"Employment also increased for the 11th month running, but with firms finding it increasingly difficult to get the staff they want, the pace of hiring did slow to its weakest rate since March.”

Mr Ramsey said employers in retail and construction had cut their staff numbers during the month.

He added: “Whilst inflationary pressures have moderated from their record highs, they remain a significant challenge.

"Mounting wage and energy costs are leading to ongoing increases in input costs and companies are also continuing to pass this on by increasing the prices they charge.

“The upturn in private sector growth was in part driven by a rebound in service sector activity, not least hospitality, as the Omicron wave faded.

"Services, along with retail and manufacturing reported growth while construction posted its seventh successive month of falling output.”

He said that after manufacturing had slowed down slightly at the end of the year, it went on to enjoy the fastest rate of growth in output, new orders and employment of all sectors in January.

In fact, its new business rose at its fastest pace since September 2014.

But Mr Ramsey cautioned that there could be other challenges. “Overall, the January PMI is a positive report but whilst Omicron and indeed Covid as a whole are fading, skills shortages, the cost-of-living crisis, and Northern Ireland’s latest round of political instability will bring plenty of headwinds to challenge firms in 2022.”

The headline figure for business activity rose to 54.7 in January, up from 50.2 in December and the fastest increase in output since June.

And the rise in activity was largely explained by more new orders, which had gone up for the first time in five months.

However, with new business rising and companies reporting a limited supply of staff and materials, backlogs of work rose at the fastest pace since July last year.

While firms had been hiring more staff in January, the rate of job creation was at a 10-month low as it became difficult to find new staff.

Inflationary pressures were still high in January, with input costs and output prices rising substantially. Pressure was coming from growing prices for energy, freight, fuel, materials and wages. Delivery times were still lengthening but not as severely as before.