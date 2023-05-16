Manufacturing summit to celebrate 20th anniversary in Derry

Manufacturing Northern Ireland’s annual Anchor High Leadership Summit will takes place in Londonderry’s Guildhall on May 31.

The summit is the flagship event of Manufacturing Month, which is dedicated to the manufacturing and engineering sector in Northern Ireland.

Leaders from manufacturing and engineering from all over the island of Ireland will come together to explore their own leadership challenges, learn about their changing workplace and workforce, and discuss challenges and opportunities.

Panels, workshops, and discussions at this year’s summit focus on issues such as strategy, sustainability and ESG, digitalisation, skills and people, and creating diverse workplaces.

Hosted by business broadcaster Jamie Delargy, speakers at the summit will include Jill McKitterick, production manager, Coca Cola HBC, Vita Liberata founder Alyson Hogg and Seating Matters director Martin Tierney.

The summit will close with a dinner marking 20 years since the foundation of Manufacturing Northern Ireland.

Mary Meehan, deputy chief executive of Manufacturing NI, said: “The Anchor High Leadership Summit is now a cornerstone of the local calendar. It’s an opportunity for our makers and our manufacturing leaders to get together and discuss the shared issues facing them.

"It’s also a chance for emerging leaders to connect with more experienced colleagues and mentors and build vital relationships which will be crucial as they progress through their careers.

“Many past participants testify to the benefit of taking part and many have changed how they lead their businesses to meet the challenges and opportunities discovered at the summit.”

She said the organisation was looking forward to marking its anniversary. Ms Meehan said it had been formed in Derry “after a group of like-minded manufacturers came together to give the sector a strong and combined voice”.

"It is special to be bringing it home this year and welcoming hundreds of manufacturing and engineering leaders to the city in recognition of how the organisation and, indeed, our industry has flourished over the past two decades.”