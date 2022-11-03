Marks & Spencer relaunches Christmas food to order service in Northern Ireland following disappointment last year

Marks & Spencer has relaunched their Christmas food to order service in Northern Ireland after cancelling it last year citing “challenges in the food industry”.

The retailer previously cancelled the service last Christmas having warned of a “substantial reduction in food supply” to Northern Ireland as a result of Brexit taking its toll.

In an update on their website in the frequently asked questions section, the retailer confirmed they have “relaunched Christmas Food to Order in Northern Ireland”.

Last year, the chairman of Marks & Spencer warned that Northern Ireland customers could face less Christmas food choices and higher prices in their store Brexit continued to take its toll on imports.

Archie Norman warned supply chain issues coming into Northern Ireland were going to “get worse” when the Protocol is fully implemented.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 last summer, he said: “This Christmas, I can tell you already, we’re having to make decisions to delist product for Northern Ireland because it’s simply not worth the risk of trying to get it through.

“We have yet to launch Christmas Food to Order for 2021. However, unfortunately, we do not believe we will be able to deliver this service for customers in Northern Ireland this year.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

Some retailers have cited the protocol as the reason for the removal of products on the shelves as a result of extra checks required.