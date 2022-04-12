Mash Direct is buoyed by sales growth in the face of Covid-19

Comber vegetable firm enjoys turnover boost of 0.9% to £22.3m over 12 months of the pandemic

Prepared vegetable business Mash Direct experienced a sales boost of 0.9% to £22.3m over much of the pandemic, despite the closure of the hospitality sector.

But its financial report covering the year up until February 28, 2021, seen by Business Telegraph before publication at Companies House, also revealed the company saw its pre-tax profits drop by 18% to £1.39m.

The company said the modest growth was welcome considering the challenges created by the pandemic.

It said the growth could be attributed to driving sales through existing and industrial channels as well as newly developed products, with sales of branded products increasing by 13.4% last year.

As well as supplying a range of supermarkets and stores such as Co-op, Morrisons and Ocado, Mash Direct also supplies the food service and hospitality sectors — parts of which were closed during early lockdowns in 2020 to control Covid-19.

The Comber-based Hamilton family business said investment had continued to support its growth during the period including an expenditure of £1.6m on fixed assets.

This included the installation of plant machinery which it says will increase “in output capacities and the ability to build on current levels of competitiveness within the industry in future periods.”

It said Brexit presented several challenges for the business over the period but added that access to global expertise to meet these such challenges and a Brexit steering committee will help reduce the impact.

The company declined to comment on the whether the NI Protocol specifically had created any opportunities for more business.

But its financial report said there are no tariffs on the majority of its trade, “with little to no change in documentation required for the company’s main trading route between NI and mainland UK”.

Staff count at the business during the year reported was 214, down two from 2020. Salary costs were up on 2020 by 6% to almost £5m.

Mash Direct said its 2022 results, which will be published next February, will paint a better picture, with a turnover growth of 9%, and sales increasing by £2m.

Jack Hamilton, chief executive at Mash Direct said: “Fundamental to Mash Direct’s growth strategy is a continual commitment to innovation and expanding our team, our capabilities, and our sustainability.

“As a result, Mash Direct’s sales growth exceeded 9% in the year ending February 2022, despite the global pandemic. We are looking forward to continuing to invest in our business and our people here at Mash Direct, alongside our commitment to being even more sustainable as a company.”

He said growth during the rest of 2021 and the first two months of 2022 was due to consumer interest in provenance and quality with the 9% growth for next year’s report.

Mash Direct is a sixth-generation family farming business currently owned and run by Martin and Tracy Hamilton and their sons, Jack, and Lance.

It makes over 50 products including beer battered onion rings and potato, cheese and onion croquettes, to broccoli with a cheese sauce, and seasonal editions.