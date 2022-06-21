Masonry falling off would-be George Best Hotel in Belfast city centre

Pieces of masonry have been falling off the Belfast city centre building which was to become the George Best Hotel.

Police have now put up a cordon at the listed building on the corner of Donegall Square South and Bedford Street.

The owner of a business on nearby James Street South told Belfast Telegraph on Tuesday morning: “Overnight, huge, and I mean, ‘huge,’ lumps of stone have fallen onto Bedford Street. The police have cordoned off the footpath but it looks pretty scary.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the PSNI said: "Police have sealed off part of the pavement in the vicinity of Bedford Street in Belfast city centre due to masonry falling from a building.

Chunks of masonry have been falling off the building where the George Best Hotel was to be located

"Pedestrians are advised to exercise caution if they are in the area."

Last week a High Court judge granted an order for sale of the building to administrators appointed to the failed city centre project.

The ruling by Madam Justice McBride means that investors in bedrooms in the would-be hotel are set to lose up to £4m.

In April 2020, Signature Living, the Liverpool-based company behind the venue, went into administration. By that stage individual bedroom investors had put money into the project, with the expectation of securing an interest once the doors were opened.

Concerns were being raised about the dilapidated condition of the building as far back as August 2020.

Kroll, the business advisory firm appointed as administrators, have been contacted for comment.