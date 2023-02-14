Maxol unveils redeveloped Co Down service station after £1.5m investment

A new Maxol garage has been unveiled in Downpatrick after £1.5m investment

Forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has opened a newly-redeveloped service station in Co Down following a £1.5m investment.

The family-owned business has added a new Spar store and Delish Deli to the site at New Bridge Street in Downpatrick.

Maxol’s Premium Fuel range has also been added, with parking increased from six to 19 spaces. Pay at pump technology has also been added at all eight pumps of the service station, operated by licensee Pamela Turnbull.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer at The Maxol Group, said: “We are committed to investing in our service station network to make Maxol a more convenience led destination that delivers for the local community.

"The development at Maxol Downpatrick has been transformational so that our customers can shop locally for all their daily needs in a modern, welcoming and sustainable environment.

“With more car-parking, a new self-serve check-out and self-serve chicken bar at the new Delish Deli we want to make sure customers can pop -in and out with ease throughout the day.

"With larger premises providing even more quality, value and choice for customers, we’re delighted to officially open the doors to the Downpatrick community."

Patrick Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, which owns the Spar brand in Northern Ireland, added: “We are dedicated to working with our retail partners to extend the Spar brand across Northern Ireland and bring value to shoppers’ doorsteps.

"We understand the value of time, locality, community engagement and deals on the shelves, which we are delivering to local communities with our independent retailers.

"Maxol Downpatrick is a fantastic development with innovative design and efficiency at its core, and we wish the team all the success with the business.”