Mayfair Homes pumps £3m into Co Down and Belfast projects

The company has been working on The Linen Field in Moira for four years, with 30 out of 75 houses still to be built at the site.

Mayfair Homes is also working on the Northview Lane development, which is bringing 18 new houses to the Antrim Road in north Belfast.

Construction of the detached and semi-detached houses has begun and is expected to continue over the next 18 months.

Danske Bank backed the company's investment.

Mayfair Homes NI director Victoria Patterson welcomed the development.

"We're investing £1m in the Northview Lane development on the Antrim Road, our Linen Fields development has proved very popular and this next phase will offer a wide range of two, three and four-bed properties," she explained.

"We are an ambitious company and we want to continue to expand our portfolio.

"We're actively looking for new sites and we look forward to bringing more developments to market."

Michelle Wilson, business manager at Danske Bank, added: "Mayfair Homes NI is in a period of sustained growth, with the company's developments selling well to date.

"The number of new homes coming to market in Northern Ireland has been in decline for the last three months, so this is welcome news for prospective home buyers."

HNH Group acted on behalf of Mayfair Homes in helping it to secure the funding from Danske Bank.