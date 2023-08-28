Me and My Money: ‘A six-figure book deal is less exciting when spread over three or four years’

Author Eithne Shortall has switched providers and is buying own-brand products to tackle inflation

Author Eithne Shortall started her writing career as a newspaper journalist. Her first novel, Love in Row 27, became a bestseller when it was published in 2017, and her second book, Grace After Henry, was shortlisted for the Irish Book Awards and won Best Page Turner at the UK Big Book Awards.

The 37-year-old’s latest novel, The Lodgers, has just appeared in bookshops. Shortall lives in Dublin with her partner and two young children.

What did you learn about money while growing up?

The satisfaction of earning my own money. I wasn’t allowed to get a proper part-time job until I was finished school but I was allowed to babysit. So I did my best to build up a babysitting empire. That funded my teen shopping until I had done my Leaving Certificate and started working as a waitress — which remains the job I think I was best at.

You reportedly signed a six-figure deal with a US publisher for your second book and your debut novel was optioned for a TV series. What’s been your most lucrative gig?

That stuff sounds great in a headline but when you break it down, it’s a little less exciting.

A two-book deal is paid out in stages over three or four years. If most people added up their salary over a three-year period, it would amount to six figures.

That said, it’s still a rare privilege to be able to make a living from writing and I am very grateful. In term of effort in for income out, the most lucrative gig is having a book translated: they pay you for the foreign language rights, but you’ve already written the book.

When my debut was published, the UK advance was modest, but I got six times as much for the German translation of it.

Have you made any changes to your lifestyle as a result of high inflation?

I’ve switched providers on absolutely everything and we are buying more own-brand products. And I’m probably going even longer between haircuts.

When were you most broke?

I’ve never been seriously, properly broke, mainly because I always had somewhere to go if I was stuck — back to my parents.

I lived in Paris for a while in my early 20s and I had very little money then. I ate a baguette for most meals and spent a couple of months sleeping on a friend’s couch.

But when you’re young, and you know you can always go home, that’s part of the fun.

Tessa, the protagonist of your latest book, takes in two lodgers for free. Would you ever rent out a spare room if you needed the money?

With two kids in the house, we don’t have a spare room, alas. But if I had a house as big as Tessa’s, I’d certainly consider it. Part of the inspiration for this book was Irish people’s offers of rooms to Ukrainian refugees.

Have you ever been affected by the housing crisis?

Buying a house was difficult and I was paying too much rent before that. But I own my home now so I won’t dare complain.

We are all affected by the housing crisis, though: that such a level of homelessness exists says something about us as a society, and I am deeply ashamed of it.

Do you use any of the digital banks?

I held out on Revolut for as long as I could but I was starting to become a social pariah.

Once I signed up, I was instantly enamoured: it’s so easy to use and organise.

Are you a spender or a saver?

A saver, ultimately. I have a very unpredictable profession, in terms of income, but I always have a small cushion and am willing to adjust my spending to ensure that.

People talk about the pram in the hallway killing creativity, but for me it’s worrying about money.