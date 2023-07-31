Me and My Money with comedian Colin Geddis: ‘Once platforms like Patreon came along, it became a lot easier to earn money that way’

Comedian Colin Geddis uses digital banks for business as the processing is much faster

Co Tyrone-based Colin Geddis is one of the most in-demand comedians on the island of Ireland, selling out venues such as Belfast’s SSE Arena. Last year, he was the support act for the Irish leg of American superstar Kevin Hart’s tour, opening for him at more than 20 shows.

The 36-year-old began his career doing online sketches, with his alter-ego Barry the Blender earning more than 15m views on YouTube, and also hosts The General Banter Podcast. He is married and has a three-year-old son.

What did you learn about money while growing up?

That you had about one week post pay-day to enjoy yourself and then spend the next three weeks scraping by. I was in my late 20s before I realised that you could have several income streams and didn’t have to depend on an employer to pay you once a month.

Have you ever seen anyone spend money in a way that shocked you?

My wife on Amazon Prime Day. Truly shocking.

How hard was it to monetise your following on social media?

It was reasonably difficult as I was podcasting and making content long before these things became lucrative. But once platforms like Patreon came along, it became a lot easier to earn money that way.

Have you made any changes to the way you live because of the spike in the cost of living?

Not really. The emphasis is always to work harder and try to earn more money rather than trying to save on certain things.

When were you most broke?

Probably when I stopped working a ‘normal’ job to pursue comedy, but I think that’s almost a rite of passage if you want to become a professional comedian.

What’s the most expensive place you’ve visited?

Obviously places like Dubai are expensive and that’s almost expected, but I was very shocked at how expensive my recent visit to Austin, Texas was.

Would you buy property now? If so, where?

Judging by the rental prices in Edinburgh for the fringe festival, I think that a nice apartment in Edinburgh would be a great investment.

Do you still carry cash?

From time to time. But it’s getting increasingly hard to get anyone to take it off me.

Do you use any of the digital banks?

I would use digital banks for some of my companies — the processing is much faster than any traditional bank services.

What was your worst-ever job?

Working as an editorial assistant at a TV company creating shows for other people when all I wanted to do was work on my own projects.

Do you have a pension?

I’m working on it.

What was your most lucrative gig?

Any of the arena shows that I have performed. There’s a lot of money made at an arena show. However, you do have your eyes opened as to how much money it takes to put on a gig of that scale.

What three things would you not be able to do without if you had to tighten your belt?

My Jeep — as a man with the physique of a rhino, I would find it difficult to downgrade to a smaller vehicle. The latest iPhone, because I feel like I could run all aspects of my business and content with one good phone. And good coffee.