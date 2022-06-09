Median pay for women and Catholics working for civil service more than 7% less: report

New report points to gender pay gap

Median pay for women and individuals from a Catholic background is less than their counterparts within the Northern Ireland Civil Service, according to a new report.

But pay at each level and grade is the same whatever the gender or background, the report on salaries by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) notes.

The study collated information from the highest paid — Civil Service head Jayne Brady, who earns just under £170,000 — to the lowest, who gets around £20,000. Overall, average pay was £28,706, an increase of 1% year on year.

Those in the top 10% of the 21,000-plus full-time or equivalent employees had a median pay of £42,639, while around 2,000 at the bottom are paid in the region of £23,955. Median is the mid point within the data.

There remains a gap between female and male pay, with the former receiving a median pay of 7.4% less. Similarly the median pay of those who described themselves as Catholic is 7.4% lower than those from a Protestant background.

“The primary reason for the gender pay gap is the staffing profile of the NICS. A higher proportion of females are in lower paid grades,” the authors of the report conclude.

“However, at individual grade level in the NICS, the gender pay gap is less pronounced.”

They add: “Just as for gender, so for community background, differences of this kind can arise from a range of factors including differing proportions of staff in lower paid grades.”

Information is collected for all staff who work in the NICS, including both industrial and non-industrial staff, and those in the Prison Service. Figures are a snapshot of the number of staff in post at the end of March.

Data is also collected on gender, age, community background, disability status, grade, full-time/part-time equivalency, and a number of other variables.

According to the report, 98% of staff received a pay increase between 2021 and 2022, but the percentage varied depending on grade.

Office employees at mid-level were paid between 0.1% and 1.9% more, while those working some industrial jobs received a pay increase of between 4.0% and 5.9%

Basic pay of £23,955 would put someone in the bottom 25% of staff; pay of £33,459 places an employee in the top 25%.

According to the report, at the end of March, among females the median pay was £26,575 while for males it was £28,706.

“The majority of females are in lower paid grades… compared with the majority of males who are in higher paid grades,” the NISRA report stated.

While Catholics made up a higher proportion (52.9%) of all joiners to the NICS in 2021/22, a higher proportion of Protestants than Catholics joined at lower grades, according to the report.