Mental health fears over working from home during coronavirus outbreak

The head of a major business body has said working from home under the present lockdown circumstances can raise mental health issues for firms and staff.

Ian Henry is president of the NI Chamber of Commerce and managing director of Magherafelt-based glazing firm Windell.

He is also a director of his family's Henry Group, which has interests in manufacturing and construction.

Mr Henry was speaking as Health Minister Robin Swann last night announced that his department has started the process to appoint a new mental health champion.

In an interview in today's Business Telegraph Mr Henry said the move to working from home - which has been introduced by many companies following the lockdown - was a contrast to the usual working culture of business here.

And he said that preserving a work-life balance was crucial for those now working from home.

"You need to try and have a home life away from your working life. It's very bad if you merge the two. You need that separation, to park your work life and come 'home' to a normal family situation.

"I know some people struggle with walking out of the office at home, into family life, if you don't have that separation. It's very easy to drift into communications after hours or at night-time, checking your emails, etc.

"That could cause a wee bit more stress and angst that's not required at this time."

Last night Mr Swann said the "pandemic has taken a massive physical toll on us all".

But the Health Minister added: "We must not, however, lose sight of the potentially catastrophic impact it will have on emotional wellbeing and mental health.

"If we do not take action now to address this, it will impact on our community both in the short and the medium term.

"If anything, this present pandemic has made this ever more important as coronavirus has changed lives around the globe to an extent that we could never have imagined."

