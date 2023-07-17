Mexican chain opening in Belfast reports £32.7m revenue

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc, which opens its first store in Northern Ireland on July 21, has reported 22% growth in revenue to £32.7m for the first half

A Mexican-style casual dining chain opening in Northern Ireland for the first time has reported 22% growth in revenue to £32.7m.

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc, which will trade from a unit in Belfast’s Arthur Square from Friday, said food price inflation had eased as it delivered a trading update on Monday.

Revenue had climbed from £26.9m in the first half of 2022 to £32.7m in the six months ending July 2, which the group said illustrated growing demand for its “high-quality, value-for-money customer proposition”.

The plc, which is the UK’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant group, styles itself as the “friendly local burrito and taco joint”.

As well as its opening in Belfast, another site will be unveiled in Bracknell in the coming weeks – bringing its total number of locations to 87.

In its update, the company said: “The group continues to deliver strong strategic progress and achieve good levels of revenue growth.

"While the widely publicised economic pressures impacting the sector remain, management has successfully implemented several efficiency and cost-saving initiatives including utilities hedging that are supporting group profitability and these will continue in the second half.

"The board is also pleased to report some easing of cost inflation in relation to certain key food ingredients.”

It had also launched initiatives to grow demand, particularly in the evenings, such as happy hour offers. And it the board remained confident that full-year results for 2023 would be “in line with market expectations”.

Richard Morris, CEO of Tortilla, said: “We are pleased to have delivered good revenue growth and further strategic progress in the first half.

"Our strong like-for-like sales growth has been ahead of industry comparatives reflecting the appeal of our high quality, healthy and customisable great value propositions.

“We continue to deliver on our disciplined but ambitious approach to new site openings and strategic expansion, with all of our new openings performing well and meeting our expectations.”

Franchise sites were also performing well, he added, and franchising was a business area with significant growth opportunities in the UK and overseas.

Interim results for the six months to July 2 will be announced in mid-September.

The new restaurant in Belfast creating up to 30 new jobs across front-of-house, kitchen, and management.

Tortilla’s founders are from San Francisco, which the company said was “the self-proclaimed burrito capital of the world”.

It added that the Belfast opening would be a significant milestone for the brand, as its first in Northern Ireland.

Its arrival here follows the announcement of the acquisition last month of home-grown chain Boojum by UK restaurant group Azzurri. The deal will mean the opening of Boojum outlets in Great Britain, with the first unveiling to take place in December.