Mexican restaurant Tortilla gives date for opening of first Northern Ireland venue

Mexican restaurant Tortilla will open in Belfast for the first time next week.

Located at 9 Arthur Square, near Victoria Square Shopping Centre, the new restaurant will create up to 30 new jobs across front-of-house, kitchen, and management.

The Belfast store will open on Friday, July 21, when free burritos will be given away to celebrate the occasion.

Tortilla was founded in October 2007 by husband-and-wife duo Brandon and Jen, when they moved to the UK and found that they missed the authentic Mexican food of their local taquerias in San Francisco.

Tortilla is now the UK’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand operating more than 80 eat in and take away locations across the UK and through partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.

Internationally, it also operates in the Middle East, with 10 stores in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through an exclusive franchise partnership.

Fresh food quality and value are said to be the core to the brand.

Richard Morris, CEO at Tortilla, said: “We’re thrilled to finally be opening in the city of Belfast.

"We’ve got a fantastic location in the city centre and a passionate team who embody the values of our friendly local brand.

“Tortilla exists to make life better with burritos, and the response we’ve had from locals in the lead-up to opening has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Belfast, we’re excited to introduce you to our fresh Cali-Mex food and maybe a few too many margaritas, this summer!”