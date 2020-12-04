Mid and East Antrim council agrees to extended Sunday opening hours

Retailers in Mid and East Antrim will be allowed to open earlier on Sundays following an extension to trading hours after lockdown.

It is hoped that the additional shopping time will help with social distancing concerns in a bid to protect the community during their Christmas shopping.

The council has also agreed a temporary relaxation of enforcement action against large food shops which choose to open earlier - from 10am to 6pm - on a Sunday to facilitate shopping for essential items for key workers, health care workers and vulnerable people including those with disabilities, in the lead up to Christmas.

The same temporary relaxation will apply to all retailers for Sunday December 13 and Sunday December 20, enabling these businesses to open from 10am on both days.

Mayor Peter Johnston welcomed the announcement.

He said: "This will help our businesses to make up some lost time coming up to Christmas and it should also assist with social distancing in our town centres on a busy Sunday."

A temporary arrangement is also in place in Belfast.

The City Council agreed that enforcement action would not be taken against large retail shops (in excess of 280m²) should they choose to open or deliver on a Sunday from 10am until 6pm.

The arrangement has been in place since Sunday November 22 and will remain until Sunday January 10. There is no change to smaller retail shops (under 280m²), which can continue to trade up to 24 hours.

Meanwhile Primark in the Abbeycentre has announced it will open for 33 hours straight following the end of lockdown next week.

The retail chain said on Facebook: "Primark, Abbey Centre will open Friday 11th December 9am and stay open all the way through until 6pm Saturday 12th December - 33 hours of Primark!"