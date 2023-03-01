Mid Ulster ‘eco home’ on offer to family rent-free for one year

Launching the Live Free for a Year campaign are brothers and joint directors of Setanta Construction, Niall and Mark Gribbin

A Mid Ulster house manufacturer is offering a family the opportunity to live for a year rent-free in its eco three-bedroom house on the outskirts of Magherafelt.

One lucky family will be offered the opportunity to enjoy all the mod cons of a ‘SoLow Passive House’ without any of the costs, in exchange for sharing their experience.

The house is developed by Setanta Construction, which said it’s ideal for a family with two children, and is ready for its test occupants to move in.

It is fitted with specialist monitoring equipment as part of a passive house research monitoring project supported and carried out by Ulster University.

Passive homes harness natural energy sources to generate and capture heat, helping the environment and substantially reducing utility bills.

Following its pilot project, Setanta has plans to build a new 30,000-sq-ft factory which would enable it to scale up production of its SoLow houses from a current two weeks to one day for a fully completed house.

The pilot property is said to be Ireland’s first volumetric modular house, and fully complies with Passive House standards, the internationally recognised gold standard in ultra-energy-efficient construction.

A specialist manufacturer of timber framed homes and off-site modular construction, the firm has built SoLow as a prototype for passive housing. It hopes the pilot project will provide a solution to concerns around the cost of living, rising energy costs and availability of high-quality housing.

“We’ve teamed up with Ulster University’s Centre for Sustainable Technologies research team to conduct a detailed study into the optimal performance and cost saving benefits of SoLow and Passive Home living,” said Mark Gribbin, joint director at Setanta.

“We’re fully convinced of the advantages of building a Passive Home and currently estimate that our SoLow super energy-efficient modular homes can sustain fuel bills at in and around £150 per year.

“But to fulfil our assurance to potential SoLow homeowners and industry professionals we’ve committed to undertake a unique study to examine the full benefits in comparison to conventional builds, examining home energy savings and exploring what works well for ultimate owners and the environment we live in.”

“We’re reaching out to members of the Magherafelt community including, potential first-time buyers or those considering building a new home and are thinking of applying passive house principles to get involved in this one-of-a-kind research, by living rent free at our SoLow building project in Magherafelt for one year.”

Niall Gribbin, director at Setanta Construction, added: “It’s a win-win situation, at the end of 12 months we get unique and specific data about the energy performance of Solow that will help inform future decision-making and our tenants will get to live for free with no major household bills allowing them to make significant financial cost savings that could possibly go towards a future deposit for their new home or building project.”

Applications living in and around the Magherafelt area are invited to apply by a closing date of March 20, after which a shortlist will be invited for interview and one family selected to move in by April 24.