Milk and bread prices come down as inflation eases

Average prices for milk and bread are down in the latest UK index and in this week’s price watch.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose by 0.4% between May and June, down from an increase of 1.2% during the same period last year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

An easing of food inflation, which peaked at 19.2% in March, saw the annual rate fall from 18.4% in May to 17.4% last month.

The largest downward contribution came from milk, cheese and eggs, said the ONS, with a smaller decrease noted for meat and pork products, as well as bread and cereals.

Products continuing to rise in price included sugar, jam, syrups, chocolate and confectionery, mineral waters, soft drinks and juices.

In this week’s grocery price watch, we looked exclusively at own-label, non-branded products across the five listed retailers on July 27.

Own-label products are generally regarded as a more affordable option for consumers, who often trade down from branded lines when their budgets tighten.

However, Which? has identified higher inflation among own-label lines in its latest food inflation tracker published earlier this month.

The consumer watchdog said branded items had risen by 12.7% and budget-range own-label items by 26.2% year-on-year in the month to the end of June.

Which? also said the highest levels of inflation by retailer were at Lidl, up 21.4% for the month of June year on year.

In our price watch, Asda offered the cheapest instant coffee and wholemeal loaf, both under its Just Essentials private label range.

Most of its competitors were offering a similar 800g medium-sliced loaf for an additional 30p or more.

Lidl came out as the most affordable option for washing up liquid and teabags, while also offering the best price for two litres of semi-skimmed milk alongside M&S.

It should be noted that Lidl’s instant coffee price is for its Deluxe Columbian premium line. The discount retailer does supply more affordable, everyday instant coffee in a 200g format.

Pricing of Tesco’s teabags was for its more premium Gold Blend range, as both its everyday teabag and instant coffee own-label ranges were out of stock in-store and online. A point of differentiation should also be highlighted for the Co-op’s instant coffee and teabags, which are from its value lines but are both Fairtrade products.