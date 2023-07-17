Milk price down 10p last month at major supermarkets in Northern Ireland

While at least one staple is getting cheaper, Which? research reminds us that we’re still in an era of high food price inflation, writes Margaret Canning

After a long period of steep inflation in grocery prices, our price watch exercise is starting to reflect decreasing prices at the bigger supermarkets.

And the staple of milk is emerging as the first battlefield among Northern Ireland’s favourite names.

Lidl, the fourth-biggest supermarket here, announced at the end of June it was slashing the price of two litres of whole and semi-skimmed milk by 10p for the second time this year.

It’s now £1.55 for two litres, compared to £1.75 earlier in the year.

But in a sign of stiffening competition, Tesco and Sainsbury’s — the number one and two supermarkets respectively — are also offering two litres for the same sum, again down 10p on last month.

However, convenience retailers like Co-op and Mace haven’t yet retorted with their own milk price reductions. This month, two litres at Mace still costs £1.85, and will set you back £1.75 at Co-op shops.

And while Lidl’s price for two litres of milk is matched by some competitors, it’s still way ahead in its pricing for Punjana teabags.

An 80-bag pack is £1.99 at Lidl, compared to £2.85 at Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

At Mace stores the pack costs £3.20.

Mace also has the highest price for wholemeal bread, with an 800g Kingsmill Tasty Wholemeal loaf £2.05. That compares with £1.30 for the same product at Tesco, and £1.40 at Co-op. Lidl and Sainsbury’s sell the similar 800g Hovis Tasty Wholemeal loaf for £1.44 and £1.45 respectively.

But research today from consumer watchdog Which? reminds us that we’re still living in a time of extraordinary price inflation. It’s found that between June 2021 and June 2023, prices of food and drink at supermarkets went up 25.8%.

And some food products had almost tripled in price over the period, Which? said. “The worst case, Mr Kipling Bakewell Cake Slices x6 at Sainsbury’s went from £1 to £2.75 on average — a rise of 175%,” the consumer champion said.

It added that own-label British semi-skimmed milk was last week £1.45 for four pints — around two litres — across almost all the supermarkets, 25% more than it was at the same time two years ago (£1.10).

The findings come as the Competition and Markets Authority is set to publish a review this month to determine whether prices are clearly and fairly displayed at the supermarket and if the grocery sector is competitive enough.

This month’s price watch reflects some constructive feedback from one of the supermarkets on the list. They critiqued our inclusion of non-branded M&S goods in the table as they don’t make a fair comparison with branded goods in other supermarkets. For that reason, we’ve taken M&S out of the table.