Millions of pounds ploughed into renewable energy projects for NI

Department for Economy is scoping the potential for geothermal energy while Everun expands its workforce with highly-paid roles, writes Margaret Canning

The Department for the Economy in NI has launched a £3m project looking at the potential of geothermal as an energy source

Public and private sector projects are ploughing millions of pounds into forms of renewable energy in Northern Ireland.

The Department for the Economy (DfE) has announced a £3m study on the potential for geothermal energy here in Northern Ireland.

And Belfast energy management firm Everun has announced a multi-million-pound investment to double its workforce.

It wants to add 32 jobs, paying an average of £45,000, while tripling turnover by the end of 2024 as it diversifies into new markets.

The business provides services in solar and wind power, electric vehicle (EV) charging systems and smart motor systems.

But the exploration of geothermal energy, which uses the heat generated and stored in the earth as an energy source, is a new direction for the Department for the Economy (DfE) in Northern Ireland.

It wants to see if Northern Ireland’s geothermal energy can support its pursuit of net zero carbon targets by 2050.

Project GeoEnergy NI will examine both shallow and deep geothermal at the Stormont Estate, Belfast and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

Mike Brennan, Permanent Secretary of the Department for the Economy, said: “This project will increase our understanding of the potential role that geothermal energy can play in Northern Ireland’s green economy and future energy mix.”

He continued: “As a reliable, low carbon, renewable energy resource that occurs naturally within the earth, geothermal also brings with it a host of environmental, economic and social benefits.

“It will play a vital role in helping the sector to develop, increase Northern Ireland’s future security of energy supply and ensure we can maximise this valuable renewable energy source for generations to come.”

GeoEnergy NI is being delivered by DfE with scientific support from the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland (GSNI) and a specialist contractor team led by Tetra Tech Europe.

Experts in Stormont will research the most suitable geothermal solution for future heating and cooling of buildings on the estate.

And in Antrim, surveys will be carried out on underlying rocks in the area. Experts will also try to identify a future drill site and target depths for deep geothermal solutions, as well as a future heat recovery system.

Marie Cowan, director of GSNI, said geothermal energy was already widely used in places like the Netherlands, Germany and France.

She said: “Northern Ireland is very fortunate to have favourable geology with significant untapped potential for geothermal energy right beneath our feet.

“Building on our extensive data, research, and mapping to date, GeoEnergy NI will provide us with invaluable data to help us realise this potential and deepen our understanding of the subsurface even further.”

Conor Lydon, Northern Ireland director of Tetra Tech Europe, which provides consulting and engineering services around the world, said it was delighted to lead the GeoEnergy NI consortium.

“The survey and exploratory work will use world-leading technologies and processes, safe and well-established techniques, and will be in full compliance with all local planning and environmental regulations.

“We have put together a strong team of experts from across the globe, all experienced in delivering geothermal projects and who have seen first-hand the tremendous benefits geothermal energy can offer.”

Meanwhile, Everun’s expansion is being supported by economic development agency Invest NI.

It said the investment would create 32 high value, mostly engineering jobs, that will contribute £1.43m in annual salaries to the economy.

Michael Thompson, Everun’s managing director, said: “We have developed a strategy for expansion and diversification that will see us growing our reach across the UK and Ireland.

“Our focus will be on consolidating our position as a leading provider of onshore wind turbine generator asset management services and building on our success to date in the EV charging arena. We’ve also identified significant opportunities for growth in the solar power, battery energy storage and smart motor markets.

“Invest NI has been extremely supportive, helping us to take on staff when we first entered the EV charging market and assisting with this latest expansion. Its support ensures we can move quickly to establish Everun as a complete renewable energy services solution for businesses across the UK and Ireland.”

Grainne McVeigh, Invest NI’s director of advanced manufacturing and engineering, said: “Everun is helping businesses across the UK and Ireland to achieve their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint.

“Through its range of renewable power solutions, the company is not only offering protection from volatile energy markets but is also providing products and services that help businesses reduce costs and improve productivity.

“Invest NI has identified the green economy as a key driver that will be central to Northern Ireland’s future.

“Our support for innovative companies like Everun aligns with the Department for the Economy’s 10X economic vision to transition to a greener, more sustainable economy.”