Mini-budget ‘delivers for wealthy’ but fails to help out NI’s small firms, says cafe shop chain owner

Kwarteng in firing line as he dashes hopes of Vat cut while drastic measures see pound plummet

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivering his mini-budget in the House of Commons

The owner of a cafe business in Northern Ireland has said it may have to increase its prices as she claimed the Chancellor’s mini-budget had failed to deliver the help needed by small firms.

Kwasi Kwarteng announced drastic measures aimed at restoring growth in the economy, including reversing a planned rise in corporation tax, abolishing the 45% top income tax rate while bringing forward a cut in the main rate of the levy, and slashing stamp duty.

One Northern Ireland solicitor said that the doubling of the stamp duty threshold from £125,000 to £250,000 brought immediate savings to their clients.

But the pound and London stock market plunged in what one analyst called “the worst day I have ever seen” after the mini-budget was announced as the tax cuts are regarded as a gamble which may not be rewarded with growth.

Conservative MP Julian Smith, a former Northern Ireland Secretary of State, condemned the removal of the 45% income tax rate for those earning £150,000 and over.

“In a statement with many positive enterprise measures, this huge tax cut for the very rich at a time of national crisis and real fear and anxiety amongst low income workers and citizens is wrong.”

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the mini-budget “delivers for the wealthy” rather than ordinary people.

Read more A budget that favours wealthy won’t cut it for many of us

He said: “In this cost of living crisis it beggars belief that the Chancellor has chosen to announce tax breaks for the super-wealthy instead of supporting the working poor who are struggling to heat their homes and feed their families.”

Hospitality and retail bosses have said the mini-budget failed to deliver the help they need to cope with the soaring cost of doing business.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivering his mini-budget in the House of Commons

Both industries have said a cut in Vat from the main rate of 20% would have been a much-needed lifeline.

A decision by the Bank of England to increase the base rate of interest to 2.25% has also increased the pressures facing business and the public.

Orla Smyth, owner of independent coffee shop chain Kaffe O, said her business would benefit from the reversal of an increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

But she added: “Maybe it was naivety on my part but given how dire the market is, I thought there would be a cut in Vat. I had a meeting with my staff about pricing the other day and said, ‘listen guys, let’s hold off on putting prices up because there might be some sensible ideas from the government’.

“Now I now feel real concern for other small businesses. I have six units and can keep things under control a bit through economics of scale but it will be tough for people who just have one place.

“I think our high streets will look very bland because of this and there will just be the big operators.

“People can’t afford to put their lives on the line by having a small business. What’s in the mini-budget benefits big businesses, but Northern Ireland isn’t a big-business economy and never will be.

“It all shows a lack of understanding in Westminster, and in fact a lack of care, about Northern Ireland… This was a budget for the City of London and not outlying regions like Northern Ireland.”

Ms Smyth said her own prices would likely have to be put up but that the situation was “way more serious” for the economy as a whole. “We’re drilling down to every single cost we can to try and make things slightly better.”

And Chris Barlow, a partner at accountancy firm MHA, said that even those companies otherwise in a position to benefit from tax-cutting would not be able to do so because of the difficulties in the wider business environment.

“Despite the tax cutting, the move by the Bank of England to increase interest rates hit the ability of businesses to invest. These mixed messages will act as a drag on decision making over the next few months.

“The environment businesses find themselves in, despite efforts from the Chancellor, is one where they can’t plan for the next year and because they can’t plan they can’t invest. This means we’re unlikely to get the growth the government wants.”

Girvan Gault, finance and banking consultant at Pinnacle Growth Group, said the mini-budget had focused on ways to help business.

But he said that in an uncertain economic climate, with inflation of 9.9%, a global energy crisis and interest rates of 2.25%, the economy was “entering uncharted waters”.

Ian Creighton, residential property partner at Northern Irish law firm Wilson Nesbitt, said: “The change to the lower end of the stamp duty relief to £250k makes a very material difference to the Northern Ireland housing market, with 69.5% of the properties currently listed for sale on one of the largest NI property hubs being marketed for £250k or less.

“This is reflected in our own internal statistics, which reveal that in the last three months 75.6% of new enquiries related to properties up to a value of £250k. The increase from £125,000 to £250,000 means that 50.1% of those enquirers would now have a £0 stamp duty bill compared to before the change.”