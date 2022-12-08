Minister for NI Steve Baker visits South Korea as part of Invest NI showcase

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker pictured on Thursday at NI’s new offices in Seoul, South Korea

The Minister for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker has visited South Korea to explore opportunities for Northern Ireland as part of the government’s ‘New Deal for Northern Ireland’ scheme.

On Thursday, Mr Baker travelled to Invest NI’s new offices in Seoul, South Korea to “learn how government funding is boosting Northern Ireland’s profile in the Asia-Pacific region and helping to connect NI businesses to the world.”

Invest NI are have said they currently expanding Northern Ireland’s presence in the international world following £8 million funding from the New Deal for Northern Ireland.

The ‘New Deal’ scheme was announced in December 2020 and is part of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement at the time, the UK Government said it was implemented to “help boost economic growth, increase Northern Ireland’s competitiveness and invest in infrastructure.”

The £400 million pound financial package is aimed at supporting businesses to operate “after the Transition Period whilst also ensuring that Northern Ireland is ready to seize the trade and investment opportunities ahead.”

The money has now helped Invest NI establish a base in South Korea with two new staff based there located within already existing Foreign Commonwealth Development Offices (FCDO) in the British Embassy in Seoul.

The UK Government said the new presence will “be focusing on developing FDI and Trade opportunities in key sectors such as Food & Drink, Aerospace and Financial & Professional Services” and brings the South Korean expansion brings the total number of staff in the Asia – Pacific region to 23.

“Invest NI is achieving important results for the Northern Ireland economy, and I’m delighted to see government funding helping to support Northern Ireland businesses and to meet some of those who are representing Northern Ireland’s interests on the international stage” said Mr Baker after his visit to the office in South Korea.

“The New Deal for Northern Ireland demonstrates the government’s commitment to the people and businesses of Northern Ireland, with the funding helping to promote business interests and creating further opportunities for growth for Northern Ireland’s economy in new locations around the world."

He added he was “looking forward to learning more about the opportunities for Northern Ireland in South Korea” in the coming days.

Commenting on recruitment, Invest NI International and Skills Director Steve Harper said: “Our new international staff will add to our already strong expertise and networks across the world and support the growth of our economy by attracting new FDI and assisting Northern Ireland companies to access new markets and grow their exports.

“I am pleased to be in Seoul and to experience first-hand the work the team are already doing here. In the latest 12 month rolling period, NI goods exports to Asia Pacific increased by 10 per cent to £849million.

“I am immensely proud of the world-class capabilities that Northern Ireland offers the world and our new team in South Korea will help us to build on this success in the coming years."