MLA Caoimhe Archibald: Air travel levy cuts must land with Treasury

Sinn Fein MLA Archibald says APD costs to Executive must be avoided

Flights: Caoimhe Archibald says air travel is vital to the local economy

Air passenger duty should be abolished at a UK level to support the industry while avoiding a cost to the Executive, Sinn Fein’s economy spokesperson has said.

Low-cost airline Ryanair last week blamed the levy, which puts an extra £13 on the cost of a short-haul flight from UK airports, for a decision to pull out of Northern Ireland.

And it also accused Belfast International and Belfast City Airports of failing to provide “recovery incentives” to help the airline’s revival from the ravages of the pandemic.

A 2014 report by the University of Ulster on potentially abolishing the levy in Northern Ireland found that the benefits and downsides would be roughly equal.

Under the EU Commission’s Azores ruling, which may still apply to Northern Ireland under the NI Protocol, the devolution to a region of a tax power such as corporation tax or APD requires the region to make up the amount saved by a tax cut, in this case to the UK Treasury.

MLA Caoimhe Archibald, the chair of the economy committee, said cutting APD would help Northern Ireland’s connectivity.

But she said it should happen at a UK-level, to avoid the Executive having to compensate the Treasury for a loss of revenue from abolishing it at an NI-level.

The East Derry representative said: “As an island, air travel is important for the local economy and also for social and family links.

“The air and travel sectors have been amongst those most badly hit by the pandemic.

“Much of the responsibility for air travel including in relation to APD, is reserved with the British Government.

“Devolving APD wouldn't be value for money due to the cost to the Executive which would have a detrimental impact on our public services, therefore if it is to be abolished it must be at British government level.”

She said the government should also look at wider support for aviation and travel, including for workers who will be affected when the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) expires at the end of September.

“The Executive through the Department for the Economy has put in place the Domestic Aviation Kickstart Scheme to support airlines and to maintain and enhance air connectivity to the north.

“Of course, air travel has a serious impact in relation to climate change, so there also needs to be a plan for the sector to decarbonise and reduce emissions.”

The UK Treasury has said it could cut APD on domestic flights to promote the Union.

APD paid by airlines has fallen by 84% over the past year, compared to the year before.

The Government has held a consultation on reform of the tax, including cutting domestic APD, though its conclusion has not been announced.

But Gareth Hetherington, an economist a Ulster University Business School, said he did not expect the Treasury to approve the wholesale abolition of APD to include short-haul flights to Europe.

“APD is an invisible tax. The voting public aren’t very aware when they buy a plane ticket that they’re paying £13 of APD, in the way we are all very aware of how much income tax we are paying.

“It’s a tax that isn’t really front of mind in many people’s reckoning.

“From that sort of a political point of view and a financial point of view, there’s a strong rationale for it to be retained at a national level.”

UIster Unionist peer Lord Rogan said he was in favour of full abolition of APD, saying it was devised by John Major’s government “purely as a means of raising revenue for the Treasury, not to protect the environment”.

"Because of our geographical location, the people of Northern Ireland are disproportionately affected by this tax, as are tourists and businesspeople who want to travel here. APD should go — domestically and internationally.”

People flying from Northern Ireland to European airports via Great Britain pay the tax three times, as it applies on each short-haul flight leaving Northern Ireland.

The £13 is paid to fly to GB, then to fly from GB to Europe, and a third time on a return flight from GB to NI.