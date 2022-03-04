Modest growth for new car sales as concern over electric infrastructure heightens

In Northern Ireland 2,713 ne for the month were the Ford Kuga, Hyundai Kona, Ford Puma, Vauxhall Mokka and the Mini.

Across the UK there were 58,994 new cars sold, a rise of 15% overall compared to February 2021 but the figure is still down 24% since pre-pandemic levels.

While nationwide figures were a lot more positive, with Scotland seeing the biggest jump in sales (28%), activity within the market is still marginally lower than before the pandemic.

Supply challenges have attributed to that modest growth, with economic uncertainty also hitting consumer confidence.

The figures, compiled by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), also showed a surge in electric vehicles.

SMMT says it hopes the rise in greener vehicles sales prompt action on infrastructure as energy costs see the plug-in segment occupy a share of 25.6% over the overall market.

NI Direct says there is a network of 337 public charge points across Northern Ireland. These are owned and operated by the Electricity Supply Board.

SMMT says February is typically the lowest volume month for car sales, as many buyers delay purchases until the ‘new plate’ month of March, and fluctuations in supply for some key models can have a more pronounced effect in terms of market share.

It said of greater concern to the long term delivery of net zero road transport, however, is the need for accelerated public chargepoint provision.

It said investments are being made, but at a pace that continues to lag behind plug-in vehicle uptake.

Ahead of the government’s Spring Statement, SMMT is calling for an extension to both the EVHS and its business counterpart, the Workplace Charging Scheme, beyond 2025 to ensure EV uptake remains on track to meet Government’s net zero deadlines. It also recommends that VAT on electricity used for public charging points be cut to match that for home use, so that EV drivers are treated equally regardless of where they charge their vehicle.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Government must use its upcoming Spring Statement to enable this transition, continuing support for home and workplace charging, boosting public chargepoint rollout to tackle charging anxiety and, given the massive increase in energy prices, reducing VAT on public charging points. This will energise both consumer and business confidence and accelerate our switch to zero emission mobility.”

Sue Robinson, Chief Executive of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), said: “Looking further ahead, supply-side constraints are likely to continue to remain a factor, driven by known macro events. The majority of franchised dealers are cautiously optimistic about the levels of consumer demand in 2022 despite the impact of external factors and are looking forward to a busy plate change month.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​