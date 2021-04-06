Molton Brown relocates its flagship Belfast shop

Luxury toiletries chain Molton Brown is relocating its Belfast store — bringing good news for a part of the city centre badly hit by closures.

It is shutting its existing city centre unit at Donegall Square North and is instead to open at 5 Arthur Square near Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

Molton Brown has applied for planning permission to open at the listed unit which used to be a Carphone Warehouse — and add non-illuminated signs.

A spokeswoman for Molton Brown said it was unable to confirm an exact store opening date for Arthur Square.

It also has a big store at Forestside Shopping Centre in south Belfast.

A move to Arthur Square will be enthusiastically greeted in that district after a string of closures.

Confectionery chain Thorntons will not be reopening its flagship shop and cafe just round the corner, while nearby Argos and hairdresser Peter Mark have also permanently shut down since the latest lockdown.

Belfast Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Hamilton said the move to Arthur Square was “great news”. “It’s a sign and indication that retail in the city, whilst challenged, is far from dead,” he said.

“Belfast clearly holds an attraction for those luxury brands, and it’s good to see them moving into a prime location.

“It’s an area that has seen a few closures — Cath Kidston, Thorntons, etc — and it’s really positive that, even where there have been vacancies, you can still have new openings.

“The BHS further up the street is also getting reconfigured. There are good things happening in that area, even in the middle of a very difficult situation.”

Alterity Investments last month announced its acquisition of the 70,000 sq ft former BHS store at Castle Lane.

It has plans to reconfigure the site, including subdividing the ground floor and adding other uses to the upper floor.