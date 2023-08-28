Grocery inflation easing but ongoing impact on shopper budgets is unavoidable

Grocery inflation is easing but it still remains high

Prices are largely unchanged since our last own-label grocery watch a month ago.

Private label teabags were out of stock in both Asda and Tesco, as was washing up liquid in M&S.

But other than those absences, prices were the same for the key grocery items across Asda, Lidl, M&S and Tesco.

Lidl and M&S remain the cheapest for milk and Asda for a medium wholemeal loaf. Instant coffee is cheapest in Asda and Tesco, although Lidl does offer a competitive price for its 200g format.

The biggest month-to-month variation was found at the Co-op which dropped its pricing by 40p for 80 teabags to £0.85 and by 4p to £0.61p for washing up liquid.

However, the £1.15 and £0.85 pricing listed online for instant coffee and teabags under Co-op’s Honest Value Fairtrade range was not available in-store when we visited.

And the Co-op had increased the cost of two litres of semi-skimmed milk by 10p to £1.85 since our last visit.

Grocery price inflation is easing at a UK level, dropping from 14.9% to 12.7% in the four weeks to August 6, according to the latest data from Kantar.

But it remains high, and Kantar’s figures for Northern Ireland even indicate a marginal increase in August.

Emer Healy, business development director, said: “The Northern Irish grocery market saw sales grow by 10.1% in the year to 6 August 2023, with shoppers spending an additional £368.7m.

“Grocery inflation now stands at 16.8% for August up 0.1 percentage points since last month, which means the average annual grocery bill is set to rise by £894 from £5,320 to £6,214 if consumers don’t make changes to what they are buying.”

“It may have been a wetter start to August than usual however, this did not deter Northern Ireland consumers from enjoying summer favourites. Shoppers spent an additional £2.5m on burgers and grills and ice-cream combined, compared to last year.”

Tesco retains its position as Northern Ireland’s largest grocer, with a 34.9% share of the market, growing 9.4% year-on-year.

Lidl holds 9.2% market share in Northern Ireland, seeing the strongest growth amongst all retailers, up 27.4% year-on-year. It welcomed the largest influx of new shoppers, up 2.6 percentage points, and more frequent trips.

Sainsbury’s holds 16.5% share and saw a boost of new shoppers and more frequent trips, with Asda closely following at 16% of the market.