How uni kits can help prepare students for life on and off campus

Starter packs can help you get ready for uni even as rental prices soar

The average rental price for all properties across Northern Ireland climbed by almost ten per cent in a year to £791 per month, according to latest research by property website PropertyPal.com.

And there was a greater increase in Belfast where the cost of renting soared by 11.3 per cent in a year to £908 per month.

With going to university an ever-increasing financial investment, those taking those tentative first steps into ‘adulting’, should draw up a budget showing your monthly income and outgoings.

For discounts on clothing, download the UNiDAYS app and sign up for an NUS card if your university is affiliated with it. Discounts are typically 10% to 25% with retailers such as Topshop, ASOS and New Look.

Meanwhile, charity shops are great for finding hidden gems at a fraction of the high street price. They're also a good option for fancy dress nights when you have to find an outfit you may not wear again.

When you're doing your supermarket shop, download food waste apps such as Too Good to Go which allow users to collect items for a fraction of the usual cost at the end of the day that would otherwise have been thrown out.

Shorter term though some thought will need to go into having all of the essentials uni students will need for day-to-day living — and that’s where starter kits come in. From the kitchen to bedding, lots of retailers offer various options at various price points. Here’s a round-up of what’s available to buy this September:

Unpacked (www.unpacked.co.uk)

A 46-item kit that the retailers says that covers sleeping, cooking and dining — and is its most popular seller. It includes “hotel quality bedding and pans that work on every type of hob”. As a bonus, it’s delivered in one box. Items included: kitchen scissors, colander and five-piece utensils: slotted spoons, slotted turner, masher, solid spoon and ladle.

There are options to customise the bedding from single, double and king size — which varies the price from £190-£220.

Unikitout (www.unikitout.com)

This online retailer insists it’s got a masters degree in the essentials, and has three options for its starter kits: complete kit, premium kit or custom kit. The options allow you to select different colours of duvet and bedding sheets and because it offers the opportunity for customisation prices can vary but broadly speaking the range is £219 to £280.

Ikea Student Essentials Box

Aimed at covering all that the necessities a student would require in the kitchen, and packed in a clear Samla box, which is to be used for storage, the kit includes a pot and a pan, a cutlery set, plates and bowls and the most recognisably Ikea mugs in the simple FÄRGRIK design and more. And all of that for only £49.50. It’s just available in stores and only while stock lasts.

Student Essentials (studentessentials.co)

Just in time for the rush of Fresher’s Week, this site (at the time of going to print) was running a number of promotions. From it’s all-in-one university starter kit with 32+ items starting at £183 (originally £212.76), premium starter pack, £199.99 (originally £299.99) as well as lots of other options from bath towel kits and more.

In a Box (www.inaboxgroupltd.com)

As well as household essentials, uni students will need a lot of stationary and this retailer has a stationary starter kit for £40 which contains a whole host of items from pens, pencils, two black roller ball pens, Sellotape dispenser, scissors, stapler, hole punch, desk tin, bin, as well as a small dry eraser board with marker pens, eraser and magnets.