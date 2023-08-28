Keep warm this winter without breaking the bank

Small changes to a home’s energy efficiency can save families money. By Flavia Gouveia

As winter approaches, and with energy prices expected to remain high, many households will be looking for ways to keep costs down.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said: “Consumer energy bills are around double what they were before the pandemic, and, unfortunately, we anticipate that they will remain high this winter.”

It is not yet clear what the winter tariffs will look like for Northern Ireland. Last week, Ofgem announced a new energy price cap for England, Wales and Scotland; however, the Utility Regulator is still conducting its review, with an announcement expected early next month.

Despite this uncertainty and our lack of control over wholesale energy prices, there are other ways households can reduce their bills during the colder months.

Energy efficiency

Reducing energy consumption is one of the best ways to bring down your bills. Mr Gormley said: “As energy users, there are many things that we can do to reduce the amount of energy we consume. The greenest and cheapest unit of energy is the one that we don’t use.”

Reducing energy consumption isn’t just about placing limits on usage, it is about making sure that your home is energy efficient, so that you don’t have to use — and spend — more than you need to.

Increasing a home’s energy efficiency can be achieved in many ways. While some options are more expensive than others, even the small changes can save families money in the long run.

The Energy Saving Trust (EST) recommends beginning by making sure that your insulation is up to scratch. It says: “If you’re able to increase your home’s insulation, this will reduce the amount of energy needed to heat it, keeping your house warmer while reducing your energy bills.”

With estimates that around a third of all heat lost in the home escapes through uninsulated walls, and a further quarter escaping through uninsulated or poorly-insulated roofs, investing in your home’s insulation can result in major savings.

The costs will vary depending on many factors, including your wall type and the home size, but the EST suggests the investment is worth it.

“Installed correctly, loft insulation should pay for itself in savings many times over in its 40- year lifetime,” it said the EST.

Other smaller, but effective, changes are also recommended. According to the EST, lighting makes up around 11% of the average household electricity consumption. A change to more efficient LED lighting can help bring down energy bills.

Investing in or updating the insulation of your water tank is another small and affordable change. The EST said: “If you already have a jacket fitted around your tank, check the thickness. It should be at least 80mm thick.”

Draught-proofing doors, windows and chimneys is another small but effective upgrade. While some controlled ventilation is important, the EST added: “By blocking unwanted gaps, you’ll save warm air and therefore need to use less energy to heat your home.”

The Consumer Council also suggests switching off standby mode on devices and using your washing machine more efficiently. Other more costly upgrades are also recommended, including the installation of remote smart heating controls, solar panels and a heat pump. As well as higher up-front costs, savings from the upgrades varies depending on how often they are used and how much energy is being used in the home.

Most of these changes do come with upfront costs; however, households can benefit from financial support through schemes such as the Northern Ireland Sustainable Energy Programme (NISEP) and the Affordable Warmth Scheme.

Administered by the EST, the NISEP is an £8m fund collected from both domestic and commercial electricity customers through a public service obligation. It offers financial support to households with a number of energy efficiency home upgrades, with 80% of the funding targeted at vulnerable customers.

The affordable warmth scheme is managed by the Housing Executive and aims to address “the effects of fuel poverty and energy inefficiency”.

Robert Clements, head of sustainable development at the Housing Executive, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is making life very tough for many. With winter just around the corner, people are worried about increasing oil, gas, and electricity bills on top of all their other expenses.

“We want to help our tenants and other householders across NI reduce energy bills and make their money go further.”

While the EST warns that “unprecedented demand has put pressure” on the limited funding the programmes receive, households can still check their eligibility and apply for funding before completing the works.

Best deals

As well as reducing energy usage, experts also recommend making sure that households are on the best tariff and payment plan available to them.

With five different domestic electricity suppliers across Northern Ireland and two gas suppliers in the greater Belfast area all charging different prices, there are options. But the Consumer Council warns that getting the best deal may not always involve switching providers.

Mr Gormley said: “Sometimes switching payment method or tariff with the same provider can reduce the amount you pay. There are different ways to pay for your energy bills, including pay-as-you-go, paying when you receive your bill and direct debits to help budget your costs over the year.

“What is best for you depends on your lifestyle, but you can sometimes make savings by changing how you pay and receive your bills.”

For households relying on heating oil, the Consumer Council recommends using their price tracker, which is updated weekly. For homes relying on smaller oil orders, the EST suggests checking if stamp schemes are available in your local area, as well as joining the Northern Ireland Oil Buying Network.

The scheme is run by the Housing Executive, which estimates members are able to save between £10-£20 on 200 litres.

Help and advice

If households do find themselves struggling with energy bills, the Consumer Council recommends reaching out to suppliers for help and support.

But Mr Gormley added: “Last winter, the UK Government subsidised the prices we paid through the energy price guarantee, but that was reduced to zero in July as wholesale prices were falling.

“This is being kept under review, and if energy prices were to rise significantly again, the Consumer Council will make the argument to Government that they should reinstate a subsidy.”

The NI Energy Advice Service, managed by the Housing Executive, is also available to give free energy advice to households, including information on energy efficiency and signposting to any financial support available to households.

Mr Clements said: “We have a wide range of energy saving tips, which help keep our homes warmer, reduce our carbon footprint and save money with our oil savings network and grant schemes.”

More information on energy saving measures and the schemes and grants which are available to households can also be found on the Housing Executive, EST and Consumer Council websites.